Aliya Health Group Appoints Innovative Industry Veterans To Key Leadership Positions

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliya Health Group, a leading nationwide network of addiction and mental health treatment centers, is pleased to announce the addition of three industry veterans to its executive team. These strategic hires bring decades of industry experience and leadership that will help elevate the organization's commitment to reducing the stigma around seeking help and expanding access to high-quality care.

Courtney Burge has been appointed Vice President of Admissions for Aliya Health Group. A behavioral health executive with more than 20 years of experience, Burge brings a proven track record in high-volume admissions and call center operations. His leadership roles at Foundations Recovery Network, Discovery Behavioral Healthcare, New Season Treatment Centers, and Lakeview Health underscore his ability to drive growth, streamline workflows, and improve client access. Burge holds a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management Information Systems from Hampton University and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt from Villanova University.

Frank Severino joins Aliya Health Group as Chief Marketing Officer. A respected strategist and leader in behavioral health marketing, Severino brings decades of expertise in client acquisition, business development, and strategic consulting. As former CEO and Senior Partner at SMG & Associates, he led transformative initiatives in market analysis and recruitment across various healthcare sectors. His organized leadership style and comprehensive marketing vision are expected to bolster Aliya's national presence and outreach.

David Woods, MBA, has been named Executive Director of Footprints to Recovery in Elgin, Illinois, one of the brands under the Aliya umbrella of treatment centers. With over 38 years of experience in the behavioral health field, Woods brings a dynamic and compassionate leadership style grounded in clinical, operational, and administrative expertise. A graduate of Loyola University of Chicago, Woods holds Silver Certification in LEAN and FEMA Incident Command System Certification. His experience across multiple leadership roles ensures a patient-centered approach to treatment and operational excellence.

David Johnson, M.Ed., Chief Executive Officer of Aliya Health Group, shared his enthusiasm about the new additions to the team:

"The experience and expertise that Courtney, Frank, and David bring to Aliya Health Group will further position us as a top provider of addiction and mental health services nationwide. Their leadership will not only strengthen our operational and outreach capabilities but also make access to high-quality, compassionate care more attainable for individuals and families in need."

Aliya Health Group remains committed to building a team of industry-leading professionals who are passionate about transforming lives and making recovery possible for all. With these latest hires, the organization continues to move forward in its mission to provide innovative, client-focused treatment across the country.

For more information, please visit the Aliya Health Group website or contact Frank Severino, Chief Marketing Officer, at (888) 352-4445 or email [email protected] .

About Aliya Health Group: Aliya Health Group is a nationwide provider of addiction and mental health treatment. Our mission is to empower clients to lead fulfilling lives in recovery. With treatment facilities in eight states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Washington State, Aliya Health Group delivers personalized clinical care and supports clients and families on their path to healing.

SOURCE Aliya Health Group

