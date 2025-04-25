BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings Of $6.43 Million
Basel III
Minimum
for Capital
Adequacy
Purposes
Basel III
Additional
Capital
Conservation
Buffer
Basel III
Ratio with
Capital
Conservation
Buffer
Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)
8.00 %
2.50 %
10.50 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)
6.00 %
2.50 %
8.50 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)
4.00 %
N/A
4.00 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)
4.50 %
2.50 %
7.00 %
__________________________________________
(1)
The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.
On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.
The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.
By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.80%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.51% as of March 31, 2025. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."
Included in shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $8.96 million related to unrealized losses in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At March 31, 2025, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $225.93 million, or 42.75%, classified as available-for-sale, and $302.57 million, or 57.25%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.
Our investment securities portfolio made up 18.49% of our total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 19.10% and 20.20% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION
BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC ) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.86 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit .
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.
We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) the expected impact of the proposed transaction between Magnolia and BankFirst on the combined entities' operations, financial condition, and financial results; (iii) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); (v) the failure to obtain Magnolia shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all or other delays in completing the proposed transaction; (vi) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; (vii) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where BankFirst and Magnolia do business; (viii) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (ix) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; (x) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (xi) potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (xii) the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; (xiii) increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (xiv) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (xv) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (xvi) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; (xvii) increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (xviii) adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; (xix) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xx) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xxi) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xxii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress; (xxiii) the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the U.S. and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xxiv) the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; (xxv) acquisition or loss of key production personnel; (xxvi) changes in tax laws; (xxvii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxviii) potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; and (xxix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
AVAILABLE INFORMATION
The Company maintains an Internet web site at . The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at ).
The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at ). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.
Member FDIC
BankFirst Capital Corporation
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 115,209
$ 120,675
$ 105,825
$ 101,285
$ 112,028
Interest bearing bank balances
172,725
68,530
93,784
43,293
64,967
Federal funds sold
-
125
50
1,350
200
Securities available for sale at fair value
225,933
227,643
234,474
232,819
234,243
Securities held to maturity
302,567
307,152
311,756
317,293
323,523
Loans
1,819,682
1,853,402
1,835,311
1,839,640
1,806,925
Allowance for credit losses
(23,541)
(23,527)
(23,301)
(23,720)
(24,332)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
1,796,141
1,829,875
1,812,010
1,815,920
1,782,593
Premises and equipment
71,892
69,423
68,035
67,224
66,586
Interest receivable
11,911
11,938
11,811
11,891
11,831
Goodwill
66,966
66,966
66,966
66,966
66,966
Other intangible assets
9,283
9,669
10,074
10,480
10,885
Other
84,942
87,775
87,312
89,247
87,911
Total assets
$ 2,857,569
$ 2,799,271
$ 2,802,097
$ 2,757,768
$ 2,761,733
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 533,144
$ 538,708
$ 529,533
$ 537,515
$ 518,369
Interest bearing deposits
1,873,165
1,816,976
1,823,231
1,782,710
1,805,512
Total deposits
2,406,309
2,355,684
2,352,764
2,320,225
2,323,881
Notes payable
4,718
5,255
5,793
6,330
6,868
Subordinated debt
22,132
22,137
22,142
22,146
29,651
Interest payable
7,130
7,489
7,955
8,137
7,039
Other
19,721
18,492
21,043
18,818
17,887
Total liabilities
2,460,010
2,409,057
2,409,697
2,375,656
2,385,326
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
188,680
188,680
188,680
188,680
188,680
Common stock
1,633
1,629
1,629
1,631
1,633
Additional paid-in capital
63,000
63,022
62,731
62,741
62,396
Retained earnings
153,221
147,889
146,759
141,251
135,561
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(8,975)
(11,006)
(7,399)
(12,191)
(11,863)
Total stockholders' equity
397,559
390,214
392,400
382,112
376,407
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,857,569
$ 2,799,271
$ 2,802,097
$ 2,757,768
$ 2,761,733
Common shares outstanding
5,444,362
5,429,273
5,431,551
5,436,106
5,444,930
Book value per common share
$ 38.37
$ 37.12
$ 37.51
$ 35.58
$ 34.48
Tangible book value per common share
$ 25.00
$ 23.66
$ 23.97
$ 21.34
$ 20.18
Securitites held to maturity (fair value)
$ 256,204
$ 255,879
$ 271,129
$ 264,807
$ 271,724
BankFirst Capital Corporation
For Three Months Ended
March
December
2025
2024
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 28,420
$ 29,529
Taxable securities
3,129
3,338
Tax-exempt securities
524
517
Federal funds sold
-
-
Interest bearing bank balances
1,162
776
Total interest income
33,235
34,160
Interest Expense
Deposits
10,910
11,507
Short-term borrowings
-
3
Other borrowings
395
424
Total interest expense
11,305
11,934
Net Interest Income
21,930
22,226
Provision for Credit Losses
600
1,225
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
21,330
21,001
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,372
2,477
Mortgage income
759
791
Interchange income
1,292
1,391
Grant Income
-
1,110
Other
2,207
2,019
Total noninterest income
6,630
7,788
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,425
10,926
Net occupancy expenses
1,315
1,290
Equipment and data processing expenses
1,813
1,692
Other
5,496
5,352
Total noninterest expense
20,049
19,260
Income Before Income Taxes
7,910
9,529
Provision for Income Taxes
1,484
1,864
Net Income
$ 6,426
$ 7,665
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.98
$ 1.21
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Quarter Ended
March
December
September
June
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
$ 28,420
$ 29,529
$ 28,810
$ 27,983
$ 26,481
Taxable securities
3,129
3,338
3,336
3,441
3,358
Tax-exempt securities
524
517
514
517
520
Federal funds sold
-
-
4
10
12
Interest bearing bank balances
1,162
776
749
802
793
Total interest income
33,235
34,160
33,413
32,753
31,164
Interest Expense
Deposits
10,910
11,507
11,748
11,438
10,451
Short-term borrowings
-
3
6
7
1
Other borrowings
395
424
445
542
571
Total interest expense
11,305
11,934
12,199
11,987
11,023
Net Interest Income
21,930
22,226
21,214
20,766
20,141
Provision for Loan Losses
600
1,225
525
525
525
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
21,330
21,001
20,689
20,241
19,616
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,372
2,477
2,579
2,445
2,479
Mortgage income
759
791
818
858
674
Interchange income
1,292
1,391
1,370
1,665
1,431
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
(194)
-
Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt
-
-
-
956
Grant Income
-
1,110
280
-
-
Other
2,207
2,019
2,412
2,263
1,927
Total noninterest income
6,630
7,788
7,459
7,993
6,511
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,425
10,926
10,938
11,252
11,060
Net occupancy expenses
1,315
1,290
1,285
1,236
1,343
Equipment and data processing expenses
1,813
1,692
1,774
|
1,790
|
|
1,973
|
Other
|
5,497
|
|
5,352
|
|
6,021
|
|
5,437
|
|
5,598
|
Total noninterest expense
|
20,050
|
|
19,260
|
|
20,018
|
|
19,715
|
|
19,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
7,910
|
|
9,529
|
|
8,130
|
|
8,519
|
|
6,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
1,484
|
|
1,864
|
|
1,767
|
|
1,997
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$ 6,426
|
|
$ 7,665
|
|
$ 6,363
|
|
$ 6,522
|
|
$ 5,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$ 0.98
|
|
$ 1.21
|
|
$ 0.97
|
|
$ 1.09
|
|
$ 0.93
|
BankFirst Capital Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
Asset Quality
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual Loans
|
|
14,683
|
|
17,051
|
|
13,182
|
|
11,292
|
|
11,420
|
Restructured Loans
|
|
3,705
|
|
3,730
|
|
4,599
|
|
5,102
|
|
5,178
|
OREO
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
64
|
90+ still accruing
|
|
-
|
|
139
|
|
31
|
|
138
|
|
75
|
Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1
|
|
14,683
|
|
17,190
|
|
13,213
|
|
11,430
|
|
11,559
|
Allowance for credit loss to total loans
|
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.27 %
|
|
1.27 %
|
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.35 %
|
Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1
|
|
160 %
|
|
137 %
|
|
176 %
|
|
208 %
|
|
211 %
|
Non-performing assets1 to total assets
|
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
|
0.47 %
|
|
0.41 %
|
|
0.42 %
|
Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO
|
|
0.81 %
|
|
0.92 %
|
|
0.72 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
|
0.64 %
|
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.06 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
586
|
|
698
|
|
944
|
|
1,137
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1 Ratio
|
|
7.86 %
|
|
7.38 %
|
|
7.36 %
|
|
6.88 %
|
|
6.58 %
|
CET1 Capital
|
|
145,109
|
|
139,438
|
|
137,619
|
|
131,735
|
|
125,316
|
Tier 1 Ratio
|
|
18.88 %
|
|
18.15 %
|
|
18.25 %
|
|
17.51 %
|
|
17.25 %
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
|
348,426
|
|
342,755
|
|
340,941
|
|
335,066
|
|
328,652
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
|
20.54 %
|
|
19.80 %
|
|
19.90 %
|
|
19.15 %
|
|
19.29 %
|
Total Capital
|
|
379,189
|
|
373,875
|
|
371,820
|
|
366,506
|
|
367,498
|
Risk Weighted Assets
|
|
1,845,892
|
|
1,888,177
|
|
1,868,584
|
|
1,913,609
|
|
1,905,373
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
12.51 %
|
|
12.56 %
|
|
12.50 %
|
|
12.49 %
|
|
12.39 %
|
Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio
|
|
2,784,824
|
|
2,728,206
|
|
2,728,597
|
|
2,683,525
|
|
2,653,494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,
|
+90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which
|
excludes restructured loans.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Since the Company has elected the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.
|
This information has been prepared for informational purposes as if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.
|
|
|
BankFirst Capital Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share - GAAP
|
$ 38.37
|
|
$ 37.12
|
|
$ 37.51
|
|
$ 35.58
|
|
$ 34.48
|
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP
|
208,879
|
|
201,545
|
|
203,720
|
|
193,432
|
|
187,727
|
Adjustment for Intangibles
|
72,745
|
|
73,112
|
|
73,500
|
|
73,888
|
|
77,851
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP
|
136,135
|
|
128,433
|
|
130,220
|
|
119,544
|
|
109,876
|
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP
|
$ 25.00
|
|
$ 23.66
|
|
$ 23.97
|
|
$ 21.34
|
|
$ 20.18
SOURCE BankFirst Capital CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment