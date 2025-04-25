The International Fellowship Of Christians And Jews Partners With The Jerusalem Post To Launch New Podcast Series Titled, 'Good For The Jews? Inside Christian Zionism'

6-Episode Series Aims to Drive Solidarity Between Christian and Jewish Communities

JERUSALEM, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) and The Jerusalem Post announced this week its partnership to launch a new 6-episode podcast series titled, Good for the Jews? Inside Christian Zionism. Co-hosted by The Fellowship's President and Global CEO, Yael Eckstein, and Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, the series will explore various topics focusing on the shared values, faith, and commitment of both communities to support one another, and will feature guest appearances by top leaders from both faiths. The first episode of the podcast premiered Monday.

The series will feature the following topics and guests:



April 21, 2025: What They Really Want – Yael, Zvika and guests Bishop Robert Stearns and Rabbi Pesach Wolicki rebut the false narrative that Christians only want to convert Jews and are solely focused on the End of Days and the Apocalypse, instead sharing the Christian desire to build bridges of friendship, fellowship, and faith.



April 28, 2025 : October 7: If Not Now, When? – With exploding anti-Semitism worldwide, everyone's true character was revealed after October 7th. Yael, Zvika and guests Ambassador David Friedman and Michele Bachmann discuss how Evangelical Christians have remained even more steadfast in their support of Israel at a time when the popular thing to do is attack the Jewish state and Jewish people.



May 5, 2025: Good News? Christian History and the Jews – Yael, Zvika and longtime friend of The Fellowship, Ambassador Mike Huckabee, discuss the history of Evangelical Christians lesser known among Jews, including that Christian Zionists attended Herzl's first World Zionist Conference and even fought in Israel's early wars.



May 12, 2025: Genesis to Jerusalem: 700 Million Reasons for Hope – Yael, Zvika, and guest Dr. Rev. Johnnie Moore discuss facts and true stories about Christian support that many Jews have never heard or understood.



May 19, 2025: Is This Kosher? Yael, Zvika, and guests Bishop Paul Lanier and Rabbi Meni Even-Israel take a rabbinical and Bible-based look at what Jewish law says about Christian support.

May 26, 2025: Boots on the Ground: Christian Friendship in Action – Pastor Allen Jackson, a Christian friend of Israel and the Jewish people, shares with Yael and Zvika all the tangible ways he and his congregation at World Outreach Church have supported their Jewish brothers and sisters in their time of need.

As a respected Jewish leader, speaker, author, and frequent guest on top news programs, Eckstein brings two decades of experience to the new podcast. She has also hosted multiple successful podcasts, including Nourish Your Biblical Roots, which she launched in 2021, as well as The Chosen People which launched with PRAY and On the Frontlines with Mark Levin, which both debuted in October 2024.

"There's never been a more urgent moment in history for Christians and Jews to stand together against the common threat that rampant anti-Semitism seen around the world since October 7 poses to us all and the shared values we hold dear," said Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship. "By asking the tough questions and having meaningful conversations between our great faiths, we can strengthen and deepen our bonds of mutual understanding and connection, and fight these forces of evil with shared light."

About The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2024, The Fellowship helped more than 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about The Fellowship's work, visit .

About Yael Eckstein

Yael Eckstein is President and Global CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. As a respected Jewish leader, speaker, author, and host of Nourish Your Biblical Roots and The Chosen People podcasts, Yael continues the legacy of her father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein-to build bridges of faith between Christians and Jews globally. With two decades of nonprofit experience in multiple roles, she has the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. The Jaffa Institute's 2024 Woman of the Year and The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Yael is a Chicago-area native based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

