Dr. Garfield Danclar Explores The Union Of Science And Faith In Astronomical Deliverance: The Dynamics Of Redemption

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his powerful new work,“Astronomical Deliverance: The Dynamics of Redemption ,” Dr. Garfield Danclar-a community counselor, ordained minister, and educator with a doctorate in Community Counseling-challenges readers to view science and spirituality not as opposing forces, but as congruous elements of God's creation. Drawing on his diverse professional experience and deep theological insight, Dr. Danclar offers a compelling framework that uses scientific principles as a gateway to understanding spiritual truths.This book weaves scientific discovery with Biblical doctrine, boldly asserting that natural laws-like the strong nuclear force holding protons together in the nucleus of atoms-are reflections of God's purposeful design. Through rich commentary and scriptural parallels, Astronomical Deliverance invites readers into a deeper awareness of the Creator behind the cosmos. Dr. Danclar uses this intersection of knowledge to proclaim redemption and salvation through Jesus Christ, highlighting how the natural world serves to magnify the glory of God.Dr. Danclar's motivation for writing this book is rooted in decades of ministry and education, both in his native Trinidad and Tobago and the United States. From teaching and pastoring churches to lecturing at universities such as the City University of New York and the University of the West Indies, his mission has remained clear: to liberate minds and spirits through Biblical truth. As Director of the Educate to Liberate Ministry (ELM)-a program operating across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Uganda-he merges the physical sciences with Biblical preaching to reach hearts and transform lives.“Astronomical Deliverance: The Dynamics of Redemption” motivates readers to embrace life to the fullest and strive to be the best version of themselves by understanding the Divine orchestration behind the universe. This compelling book is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

