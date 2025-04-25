Planet TV Studios

New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios Presents New Frontiers 'Highlighting Emerging Tech' w/ Gina Grad - April 26th 2025

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air Saturday, April 26th 2025 on Bloomberg Television at 5:00 pm ET.

- Christian Kelch, Executive Producer at Planet TV Studios

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Planet TV Studios has announced a special upcoming episode of its documentary series“New Frontiers”, set to premiere on Bloomberg Television this Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET. Guided by host Gina Grad , a noted author, radio and podcast personality, the episode takes an in-depth look at five companies making a tangible impact in their respective fields: NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., MonDak Portables, LLC, South Carolina Spine Center, Hollobus Technologies, and Mirion Technologies. Rather than simply praising innovation, the program examines how each organization's work is directly shaping its industry – from healthcare and emergency response to data centers and radiation safety – with real-world results and significance.



Hollobus Technologies: Setting New Standards for Sustainable Data Centers

In Santa Clara, California, Hollobus Technologies is addressing the explosive growth of data usage with environmentally conscious data center design. The company employs advanced liquid-cooling systems and integrates on-site renewable energy like solar power to drastically reduce the energy needed to run modern servers. By manufacturing modular power distribution units off-site for rapid installation, Hollobus also cuts down on construction time and improves operational safety and cost-efficiency. This approach significantly lowers the carbon footprint of data storage while matching or exceeding traditional performance benchmarks – demonstrating to the tech industry that sustainability and high-performance computing can go hand in hand. Hollobus's success in combining green engineering with efficiency is setting a new benchmark for data centers worldwide, proving that critical digital infrastructure can grow responsibly without compromising capability.



Mirion Technologies: Elevating Safety in Medical Imaging and Radiation Use

Mirion Technologies, based in Atlanta, has become a global leader in making medical and scientific applications of radiation safer and more precise. The company provides cutting-edge diagnostic imaging equipment and radiation protection solutions that are widely used in hospitals and laboratories to safeguard both patients and professionals. For example, Mirion's real-time radiation monitoring devices allow healthcare teams to track exposure during X-ray or cancer treatment procedures, ensuring doses stay within safe limits and improving patient outcomes. Its advanced shielding materials and imaging systems have set new standards for safety, enabling more effective cancer therapies (such as targeted radiation treatments) with minimized risk. By raising the bar for radiation safety practices and enhancing the accuracy of radiation-based medical procedures, Mirion is directly influencing how healthcare facilities around the world protect people while delivering state-of-the-art care.



South Carolina Spine Center: Transforming Spine Surgery and Patient Outcomes

At Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, South Carolina Spine Center has redefined how spinal disorders are treated, becoming a model for comprehensive spine care. Under the leadership of neurosurgeon Dr. Michael P.B. Kilburn, the center has embraced robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgical techniques that allow for more precise spinal surgeries, including cervical and lumbar artificial disc replacements. These advances translate into concrete benefits for patients: many can go home the same day after surgery, thanks to smaller incisions and faster recovery times. By avoiding traditional open surgeries when possible, the center consistently reduces hospital stays, postoperative pain, and complication rates, dramatically improving patients' quality of life. Importantly, South Carolina Spine Center also combines all aspects of care under one roof – from fellowship-trained spine surgeons and pain specialists to on-site rehabilitation gyms and MRI imaging – to streamline the treatment process. This integrated“one-stop” approach to spine health has set a regional precedent for excellence, earning distinctions like a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center designation for spine surgery. By leveraging technology and a team-based model, the center is shaping the future of neurosurgery in the Southeast, showing how advanced medicine can yield better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction in everyday practice.



MonDak Portables, LLC: Redefining Portable Infrastructure for Disaster Relief and Industry

Operating out of North Dakota, MonDak Portables, LLC has turned portable facilities – often overlooked in the infrastructure world – into a critical lifeline for communities and industries in need. The company engineers and deploys state-of-the-art mobile units such as high-capacity restroom trailers, showers, and emergency shelters that can be rapidly sent to remote worksites or areas struck by natural disasters. Whether supporting oil field crews, aiding a town recovering from a flood, or servicing a large outdoor event, MonDak's portable solutions ensure that essential sanitation and shelter are available at a moment's notice when permanent infrastructure is lacking. This agility has proven pivotal in crisis situations – the company's units have been used to restore safe living conditions for disaster survivors around the world. Moreover, MonDak builds sustainability into its designs: its restroom systems use eco-friendly waste processing and recycling protocols to minimize environmental impact, even in the most challenging conditions. By combining rapid deployment capabilities with green practices, MonDak Portables is elevating standards in the portable infrastructure industry. The company's work exemplifies how a traditionally“behind-the-scenes” sector can profoundly influence public health, safety, and environmental stewardship in emergency response and construction operations alike.



NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.: Breaking Barriers in Brain Cancer Treatment

In Westlake Village, California, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is tackling one of the most formidable challenges in medicine – treating aggressive brain cancers – and in doing so, is influencing the future of oncology. Founded by neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Chen (Director of Surgical Neuro-Oncology at USC), NeOnc developed an ingenious intranasal drug delivery system that bypasses the blood-brain barrier. This breakthrough means medications can be delivered directly to the brain via the nasal passage, a route that avoids the body's natural barrier which often blocks traditional chemotherapy from reaching brain tumors. Central to this approach is NeOnc's drug NEO100, a highly purified form of perillyl alcohol administered as a nasal spray, which has shown promise in attacking glioblastoma tumors while causing fewer side effects than conventional cancer treatments. Early clinical trial experiences suggest the impact is significant – some patients on NeOnc's therapy have enjoyed extended survival times and an improved quality of life, maintaining daily function longer than expected for such an aggressive disease. The episode provides a close look at these patients' stories and the ongoing trials testing NEO100's effectiveness. By making brain cancer treatment less invasive and more targeted, NeOnc's work is shaping a new paradigm for neuro-oncology. Medical experts see this as a potential roadmap for treating other central nervous system diseases, illustrating how NeOnc's concrete advances today could influence standard care protocols tomorrow.



A New Frontiers Episode Focused on Impact

This“New Frontiers” special episode underscores how practical solutions and dedicated leadership can drive progress across very different sectors. Rather than simply marveling at new technology, the show examines the real impacts – improved survival rates, safer surgeries, greener operations, better disaster outcomes – that these five featured organizations are delivering within their fields. By spotlighting tangible results and experiences (from doctors and patients to engineers and end-users), Planet TV Studios aims to deepen public understanding of why these developments matter for everyday people and the planet.



Tune-In Details:

The episode featuring NeOnc Technologies, MonDak Portables, South Carolina Spine Center, Hollobus Technologies, and Mirion Technologies will air on Bloomberg Television on April 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET. Viewers can find it in the Bloomberg TV listings under the series title“New Frontiers.” For those unable to catch the broadcast, the full program will also be available on-demand through popular streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vimeo, Roku, and Facebook after the premiere. This wide availability ensures the insights and stories in the episode can reach a global audience.



About Planet TV Studios:

Planet TV Studios is an award-winning producer of educational television programming that highlights influential companies, experts, and initiatives across a range of industries. Through documentary series like New Frontiers, Planet TV Studios delivers in-depth storytelling that bridges the gap between complex industry advancements and the general public's understanding. Committed to clarity, journalistic integrity, and engaging narratives, the studio's content sheds light on how cutting-edge developments translate into real-world solutions. By focusing on the people and ideas driving change, Planet TV Studios continues to foster informed conversations about the challenges and innovations shaping our world.

Christian Kelch

Planet TV Studios

+1 888-210-4292 ext. 100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.