Trademark Express Launches 4-Part Series On Its Origins, Legacy, And The Big Question: What's Next?

Where TradeMark Express Came From

A four-part retrospective reveals the origins, impact, and possible future of TradeMark Express as the founder considers retirement after 33 years.

- Chris DeMassaLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TradeMark Express, the longest-standing trademark service in North America, has announced the launch of a compelling four-part series chronicling the company's humble beginnings, unexpected growth, and a pivotal moment that could shape its future. Titled“Where TradeMark Express Came From,” the first installment is now live, setting the stage for a candid reflection on legacy, leadership, and longevity in the trademark world.Founded in 1992, TradeMark Express has quietly carved out a powerful niche by offering legally comprehensive trademark clearance services -backed by attorney input-at a fraction of traditional law firm prices. The new series, penned by the company's founder, Chris DeMassa, begins with personal stories of perseverance, a busted Pontiac Fiero, and a key Saturday morning phone call from Tom Cook-the first attorney in what would become a 12-member expert attorney network.“The success of TradeMark Express can be traced to one thing-our people,” says DeMassa.“From the very beginning, our staff has cared deeply about getting trademark research right. That dedication shaped who we are and what our clients have come to trust for over 30 years.”Through rich anecdotes and a tone both personal and professional, the first article highlights the early staff who turned part-time jobs into legal careers. From Erika Labit Yawger-who opened TradeMark Express' Washington D.C. office as a college student and now works at Apple-to Stacey Fong, who transitioned from intern to trademark attorney at Disney, the series celebrates the staying power of a deeply committed team.As the series unfolds, readers will also learn about“The Good,”“The Bad,” and“The Ugly”-three upcoming installments exploring the collapse of the trademark marketplace in 2010, and how TradeMark Express adapted while others faltered.But perhaps the most intriguing chapter is yet to come. In February, during a company Zoom meeting, the founder posed a transformative question to his long-standing team: Would you like to take over TradeMark Express?“We've always been about continuity. Most of our staff has been with us for over a decade. It makes sense to pass the reins to those who built this alongside me,” he shared.“What happens next? We'll see.”By the Numbers:.33 years in business.Over 500,000 comprehensive trademark and common law searches completed.Free consultations from a network of 12 experienced trademark attorneys.40% of clients avoid blocked trademarks through early research.100% success rate since 2008 for clients who follow recommended legal pathsWith a reputation for excellence and an unmatched client success rate, TradeMark Express remains the most experienced trademark service of its kind in North America.The“Where TradeMark Express Came From” article is now available on the company's website, with subsequent parts to be released in the coming weeks.To read the first article in the series or to learn more about TradeMark Express' legacy and services, visit

