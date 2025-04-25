Symphony Robotics Welcomes Neurosurgery Leader Dr. Neil A. Martin As Chief Medical Officer To Revolutionize Glioblastoma Treatment With First-Ever MRI-Steerable Micro-Robotics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Glioblastoma remains the most treatment-resistant and lethal primary brain tumor, with a median survival of only 14-16 months following maximal safe resection plus adjuvant chemoradiotherapy, and a five-year survival rate below 7%," stated Dr. Martin. "Despite significant advances in molecular characterization and targeted therapeutics, meaningful improvements in clinical outcomes have remained elusive."

Early preclinical studies using anatomically accurate GBM models under real-time MRI guidance have shown that Symphony Robotics' platform achieves significant improvements in maneuverability, resulting in up to 3 times the volumetric coverage when compared with existing technologies, with millimeter-level precision, crucial for protecting critical healthy brain tissue while maximizing tumor removal.

Dr. Martin continued, "Symphony Robotics is positioned to transform the treatment paradigm by substantially extending the capabilities of Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT) in GBM-potentially tripling the ablation volume achievable through its steerability after single-site minimally invasive insertion. Our initial objective is to significantly enhance the efficacy of LITT through precise, nonlinear navigation to previously unreachable tumor margins, even in large and irregular tumors. We are implementing an aggressive translational research pipeline for developing applications to accompany and synergize with thermal ablation, including targeted drug and immunotherapy delivery systems for precision neuro-oncology."

"Symphony Robotics is built on a foundation of rigorous research and a robust intellectual property portfolio, supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF), and exclusively licensed from Case Western Reserve University," said Mordechai (Moty) Avisar, Founder and CEO of Symphony Robotics. "Welcoming Dr. Martin-a visionary leader in neurosurgery-to our team marks a pivotal milestone that will accelerate our mission to revolutionize GBM treatment. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, our platform is poised to optimize therapy and deliver this life-changing technology to patients worldwide."

The company is currently establishing collaborations with leading neurosurgical centers to initiate beta site testing later this year, ensuring thorough clinical assessment in diverse patient populations and anatomical scenarios.

Symphony Robotics is developing advanced medical technology focused on transforming neurosurgical precision through its engine-free, nonlinear, flexible, micro-robotic platform, leveraging AI to optimize GBM treatment. Recognizing the limitations of current techniques in treating complex intracranial pathologies, particularly aggressive cancers like GBM and medically refractory epilepsy, the company aims to improve surgical outcomes by enabling more precise and extensive tumor ablation, minimizing damage to healthy brain tissue, and ultimately improving both patient survival and quality of life. The integration of real-time MRI guidance with advanced robotics and computational navigation algorithms allows their innovative platform to access and treat previously unreachable areas within the brain. Disclaimer: Symphony Robotics' products are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not available for commercial distribution or clinical use.

