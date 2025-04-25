Proactive MD Adds New Physical Therapy And Primary Care Sites Along Gulf Coast

Healthcare innovator continues rapid scaling with care site expansion

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive MD, one of the nation's leading value-based care companies, announced the acquisition of additional physical therapy and primary care sites across Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The addition of these sites will help further the organization's mission of expanding access to care for employee lives across the nation.“These new locations provide necessary access to employers seeking to reduce cost while expanding services available to their employees,” says John Collier, Founder and CEO of Proactive MD.“We are very excited to be bringing this access to care to the Southeast.”This announcement follows Proactive MD's continued growth initiatives nationwide, including additions in New Hampshire, Virginia, and Maryland. Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.In addition to expanding healthcare access with the new acquisitions, the company will also be launching plasma collection services at these sites. Plasma is a critical component for many cancer therapies and the development of new, life-saving treatments. As Proactive MD's plasma collection services expand nationally, it uses its partnership with pharmaceutical companies who rely on plasma and other blood products to negotiate lower drug prices for Proactive MD clients and patients through its Proactive RxTM program.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at .

