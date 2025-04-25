James B. Read Heads To LA Times Book Festival With Historical Adventure Book

Author James B. Read explores maritime history and adventure in a fast-paced narrative filled with discovery, trade, and warfare.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Reading Glass Books is looking forward to hosting author James B. Read for a book signing event featuring his latest work,“Curiosity, Adventure Travel, Exploration, Trade, War, Murder : The European Expansion, 15th to 20th Century.” Read will be available for the event on Sunday, April 27, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.In this book, Read takes readers on a fast-paced journey through the rise and fall of empires, unraveling the stories behind the greatest discoveries and events of the 15th to 20th centuries. Through the eyes of a sailor, this captivating maritime history delves into questions like the authenticity of Marco Polo's travels, the real impact of Prince Henry the Navigator on world discovery, and the surprising demise of the Portuguese Empire. Read also uncovers the fascinating contributions of an ancient Egyptian scientist who calculated the Earth's circumference long before Christ, and the remarkable one-armed, one-eyed British admiral who prevented Napoleon's invasion of Britain.The second part of Read's book is a personal adventure travelogue, taking readers through ground-level explorations and providing insight into the inspiration behind the work.Fans of historical intrigue, maritime exploration, and adventure travel won't want to miss this opportunity to meet Read and dive into the tales that shaped the course of world history.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

