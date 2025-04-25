Career Fair - Haven Treatment Center - Vancouver, Washington

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Haven Treatment Center invites job seekers to its Career Fair, taking place Monday, April 28, 2025, through Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore rewarding careers in the healthcare industry, connect with professionals, and learn more about available positions.Whether you're a recent graduate or looking to make a career change, this event is perfect for you! Meet with representatives from various departments and learn about the rewarding work we do at our facility. The event will be held at 2805 E 19th St, so mark your calendars and don't miss out on this change to jumpstart your career! See you there!Our purpose driven mission is based on the United States broken foster care system and overwhelming statistics with children human trafficked daily before our eyes. According to Saved in America, there are more than 365,000 missing children in our country each year. 30% of those missing are being trafficked (approximately 109,000 children).Barilla Consulting is hosting an event in all 50 states including 2 territories (Guam and Puerto Rico) to discuss these concerns. Together we can provide a solution to end child displacement in the foster care system. For more information to support our national movement or media interview we can be reached at 972-841-8362.

Margie Barilla

Barilla Consulting

+1 214-754-9739

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.