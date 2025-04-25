Dr. Garfield Danclar Bridges Science And Faith In Astronomical Deliverance: The Dynamics Of Redemption

A powerful look at how science and faith connect through a Christian counselor's perspective.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his inspiring new book,“Astronomical Deliverance: The Dynamics of Redemption ,” Dr. Garfield Danclar-a seasoned Christian counselor, ordained minister, and educator with a doctorate in Community Counseling-presents a powerful exploration of the relationship between scientific principles and spiritual truths. Rather than seeing science and faith as opposing forces, Dr. Danclar encourages readers to view them as interconnected aspects of God's grand design.Drawing from years of ministry and academic experience, he presents a unique perspective where scientific laws, like the fundamental forces of nature which hold the Universe together, reflect the intentional and divine order. By blending biblical teachings with scientific understanding, he offers readers a fresh lens through which to appreciate the Creator's presence in the cosmos.Through thoughtful analysis, scripture-based insights, and personal reflections, Dr. Danclar illustrates how science can deepen our understanding of redemption and salvation through Jesus Christ. His approach invites readers into a more profound awareness of God's work in both the physical and spiritual realms.Dr. Danclar's passion stems from a lifetime of teaching and ministry work across Trinidad and Tobago and the United States, including roles at the City University of New York and the University of the West Indies. As Director of the Educate to Liberate Ministry (ELM), which operates in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Uganda, he continues to merge scientific exploration with biblical truth to enlighten and uplift lives.This enlightening work by Dr. Garfield Danclar will be featured at this year's LA Times Festival of Books, where The Reading Glass Books brings it to Booth #959 in the Black Zone at the University of Southern California.Astronomical Deliverance: The Dynamics of Redemption challenges readers to see their existence as part of a greater divine story, urging them to live purposefully and pursue their highest potential. The book is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

