Four-Part Mini-Summit Offered To Launch Accounting MOVE 2025

The Accounting MOVE Project, accountingmoveproject

Discover actionable strategies to improve talent management and organizational growth and earn free CPE live or on-demand.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Accounting MOVE Project is launching a timely and practical virtual event series designed for today's accounting leaders. The MOVE Mini-Summit , a free four-part webinar series presented via CPA Academy, will take place next week. Each session tackles a key workforce challenge and offers actionable strategies to help firms attract, retain, and support top talent during a time of significant workforce strain.

The event is free and open to professionals at all levels across the accounting profession, from partners and firm leaders to HR teams and rising talent. Each session offers one hour of CPE credit, and anyone who registers will have access to recordings if they cannot attend live. The four sessions are all scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on April 28 and 29 and on May 1 and 2.

*Session 1: Building a Successful Strengths-Based Culture*

Monday, April 28 | 11 a.m. EDT

Instructor: Angela Oakley, Clark Nuber

Learn how one firm built a thriving culture through CliftonStrengths, gaining leadership buy-in, embedding strengths into daily operations, and driving employee engagement and retention.

*Session 2: Strategies for Creating a Thriving Workplace*

Tuesday, April 29 | 11 a.m. EDT

Instructor: Tricia Bencich, Moss Adams

Explore what it takes to truly thrive in today's accounting workplace, with insights on leadership development, well-being, mentorship, and building sustainable career pathways.

*Session 3: Amplifying the Belonging Quotient*

Thursday, May 1 | 11 a.m. EDT

Instructors: Lindsay Stevenson & Katie Strehler, BPM

Discover how BPM activates DEIB strategies with intention, engaging leaders, using data to guide action, and creating structures that support lasting belonging and equity.

Session 4: Inside Bland's Decision to Move to an ESOP

Friday, May 2 | 11 a.m. EDT

Instructors: Jeremy Vokt, Amanda Pontow & Megan Geissinger, Bland & Associates

Learn why one CPA firm transitioned to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), how it compares to private equity, and the culture and business shifts that followed.

Why Attend?

.Timely Topics: Practical strategies for today's talent shortage

.Free CPE: Earn up to 4 hours of credit, one per session

.Flexible Access: Watch live or on-demand after the session

.Broad Relevance: Valuable insights for firm leaders, managers, HR teams, and professionals across all career stages

Take a proactive step toward enhancing your firm's resilience and growth. Visit to learn more and register for one or all sessions.

