Designerties® And Braces By Youtm Spark Engagement And Excitement On Day One Of AAO 2025 Annual Session

Orthodontics Will Never Be the Same: Meet the Dynamic Duo at AAO-DesignerTies® + Braces By YouTM

- Dr. Tim WigalCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Day One of the AAO Annual Session has seen a flurry of activity around Booth #627, where orthodontist and innovator Dr. Tim Wigal is showcasing two standout offerings built to transform the patient experience: DesignerTies, the marketing program that brings fun and flair to every bracket, and Braces By YouTM , the customizable mobile app that keeps patients engaged beyond the office.From early morning through the afternoon rush, the G&H Orthodontics booth has been buzzing with orthodontists eager to get hands-on demos, take home show-exclusive offers, and find out how these two programs-when used together-can elevate their practice and differentiate their brand.“We've been blown away by the response,” said Dr. Wigal.“Orthodontists immediately see how DesignerTiesadds fun and visibility, while Braces By YouTM extends that energy digitally to drive deeper engagement. They're two sides of the same coin-and together, they turbocharge every patient touchpoint. The excitement is real.”With DesignerTies, practices receive 10 seasonal boxes a year filled with themed ligature ties and ready-to-use marketing materials. It's an instant way to energize in-office experiences and increase referrals.Braces By YouTM picks up where the visit leaves off, offering patients an interactive 3D SmileStudioTM, gamified treatment tracking, and curated product suggestions-all branded for each individual practice.Together, they represent a bold step forward for orthodontic marketing and engagement-crafted by people in the field, for people in the field.Stop by Booth #627 at the G&H Orthodontics booth for live demos, special show pricing, and a chance to see what the buzz is all about.

