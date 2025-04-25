Lilah Lillie Adele Dandy. May 25, 1931 - April 16, 2025. To Know Her Was To Love Her. To Be Loved By Her Was A Blessing Beyond Measure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Born in Welch, West Virginia to a proud Lebanese family, Lillie carried the warmth and values of her humble roots throughout her life – a life that spanned continents, cultures, and countless meaningful relationships. Settling in Bethesda, Maryland with her husband Alex Dandy and six children, she created a home filled with love, laughter, and the comforting aromas of her extraordinary cooking. It was not unusual to wake up to scent of homemade pies (from fruit she grew) or trays of Lebanese food. Her hands were like magic and made everything taste better.

A devoted mother to her six children, proud grandmother of eleven, and cherished great-grandmother to four, Lillie was truly the heart and calming force of her family. Her home was a place where everyone felt welcome, and Sundays at her table became a treasured tradition-where stories were shared, meals were savored, and love was always abundant.

She had an adventurous spirit and a heart open to the world. Her travels took her across the globe to more than 30 countries-from the canals of Venice to the vibrant streets of Tokyo, from Mecca to the Great Pyramids to the Taj Mahal, and everywhere in between. Yet no matter how far she went, she always came home with a renewed sense of appreciation for her family, community and country.

She was a woman of many talents-an incredible chef, a nurturing gardener, gifted artist and forever student. Her paintings ranged from the flowers she grew to the ballerinas she admired. A Degas of sorts. Her creativity was only matched by her kindness. She had one mission in life – to bring people together with her gentle spirit, generosity, and unwavering belief in family, peace and unity. She knew how to throw a perfect gathering, with all homemade fare, making every guest feel like family and every moment feel special.

Lillie Dandy's legacy lives on in the traditions she began, the lives she touched, and the love she gave so freely. We will miss her dearly, but we carry her with us-in every meal, every family gathering, and every act of kindness we pass along in her honor.

She is survived by her five loving children: Cathy Kirdassi of McLean, Virginia, Mike Dandy (Thomasina) of Fenton, Michigan, Susan Nsouli (husband Dr. Talal Nsouli) of Bethesda, Maryland, Rick Dandy (Phyllis) of Bethesda Maryland, Barbara Ludwig (husband Bill Ludwig) of Birmingham, Michigan, her eleven adoring grandchildren (Kareem Kirdassi (Anna), Mounir Nsouli (wife Jacquelyn Puente Nsouli), Suad Nsouli, Leila Kirdassi Shihadah (husband Ahmad Shihadah), Jad Kirdassi, Ameed Nsouli, Samir Nsouli, Zachary Shaben, Michael Shaben, Alex Yolles and David Yolles), four great-grandchildren (Scarlett "Lillie" Shihadah, Zara Nsouli, Violette Shihadah, and Alexander Kirdassi), brother Kemal Hazemey of Welch, West Virginia, and sister Mona Saleh (Carter Wormley) of Alexandria, VA, as well as a large extended family and many dear friends who became like family. Her love and legacy lives on in each of them. She was preceded in death by husband Alex Dandy (1928-2003), son Samuel A. Dandy (1949-1989), brother Samuel Hazemey and sister Selma Hazemey.

For information and memories:

Contact:

Barbara Yolles Ludwig

[email protected]

SOURCE Dandy Ventures Inc.