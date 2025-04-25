Bill Spies Unveils 'One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls' At LA Times Festival Of Books

Author Bill Spies shares a heartwarming tale of perseverance and timeless values in his exciting adventure novel for young readers.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Reading Glass Books is delighted to invite readers to meet author Bill Spies at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC during the LA Times Festival of Books, on Sunday, April 27, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for a special book signing event.In his novel“One Boy, One Pony, Two Girls ,” Spies weaves a captivating tale set on a coastal island, where a young Powhatan boy discovers a pony washed ashore after a storm. The two form an inseparable bond and embark on a series of adventures, joined by two girls along the way. Together, they must use their resourcefulness, courage, and unity to overcome challenges when one of the girls is captured. Filled with themes of faith, action, and the enduring values of love and integrity, this heartwarming story celebrates the triumph of perseverance and the strength of human connections.Drawing from his own life experiences, including his time serving as a U.S. Army veteran and his career as a farmer and entrepreneur, Spies crafts a wholesome and inspiring story. Known for his leadership principles in his book“LEADER = WINNER,” Spies applies his wisdom in storytelling to provide a compelling narrative that appeals to readers of all ages.Even though Spies is unable to attend in person, his powerful words will still make a lasting impression. We invite everyone to visit and experience an inspiring story of friendship, courage, and resilience-an author's journey that embodies dedication and strength.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

