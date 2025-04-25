“Immigrant Family” By Norman Kelker To Be Showcased At The 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books

Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America by Norman Kelker

Historical biography traces ten generations of one American family from 18th-century immigration to the modern era.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Author and historian Norman Kelker's nonfiction work,“Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America”, will be featured at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, taking place on April 26–27 at the University of Southern California. The book will be exhibited at the Inks and Bindings Booth #930 in the Black Zone, among more than 100 featured titles representing a broad spectrum of contemporary authors and genres.The book recounts the history of the Kelker family, beginning with their emigration from Switzerland in 1743 and continuing through ten generations to the present day. Drawing from biographical records, the narrative captures moments of personal achievement, public service, and occasional scandal - set against the evolving backdrop of American history.The family's early years in Pennsylvania Dutch country included farming, local service, and participation in the Revolutionary War. Notably, Anthony Kelker, who arrived in America at age ten, would later serve as a soldier, county sheriff, and Pennsylvania state legislator. His descendants would go on to become tradesmen, public officials, and professionals - from the builder of Chicago's first subway system to a NASA space scientist and a television actor.By combining individual life stories with historical context,“Immigrant Family” offers insight into the American experience through the lens of one family's long journey over three centuries.Norman Kelker, a retired scientist, now focuses on historical research and writing. He lives in New York City.Attendees of the Festival of Books are invited to explore“Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America” at the Inks and Bindings booth during the two-day event. More information about the festival is available at , and a full list of featured books can be found at . Additional author features and behind-the-scenes content are included in the publisher's latest magazine issue: .“Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America” is available now on Amazon , Barnes and Noble, and other global book retailers.About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

