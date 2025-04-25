Middlesex Water Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its common stock, payable June 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

