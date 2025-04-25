Middlesex Water Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
About Middlesex Water Company
Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.
