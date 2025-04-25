the Launch of the Hail Investment Forum on May 17

The Emir of Saudi Arabia's Hail Region Announces the Launch of the "Hail Investment Forum" on May 17

- the Launch of the Hail Investment Forum on May 17RIYADH, RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Emir of the Hail Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced that the region will host the "Hail Investment Forum" on May 17 under the slogan (#Be_Part_of_a_Promising_Future). The forum will serve as a destination for investors and the business sector to explore promising investment opportunities built on Hail's competitive and comparative advantages.The forum, organized by the Hail Chamber of Commerce, is held under the patronage of the Emirate of the region, the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the Hail Development Authority.The Hail Investment Forum will bring together Their Royal Highnesses, Excellencies, officials, decision-makers, and over 42 experts and speakers from government entities, corporate leaders, and prominent local and international investors. The event aims to reinforce positive messages driving economic growth in Hail, as well as discuss regulations and policies that contribute to business development in the Hail region.On this occasion, Hani Al-Khalifi, Chairman of the Hail Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that the Hail Investment Forum is designed to create an attractive investment environment, featuring over 125 investment opportunities valued at approximately 30 billion Saudi riyals, along with 14 high-value opportunities worth 4.3 billion riyals. Additionally, the forum will showcase 91 available investment sites in the Hail region.Al-Khalifi highlighted that the region benefits from its strategic geographic location and abundant natural resources, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in strengthening investment as a driver of the national economy. This is further supported by government incentives and advanced infrastructure.He explained that the forum aims to stimulate both local and foreign investment in Hail by showcasing the region's investment opportunities, comparative advantages, and competitive strengths. He noted that Hail boasts promising sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism, and transport & logistics, positioning it as an ideal destination for investors. This will be achieved by enhancing the business environment and fostering strategic partnerships that support sustainable growth and economic goals.The Chairman of the Hail Chamber added that the forum will discuss government strategies, initiatives, and key challenges facing business development in the region. It also targets members of Saudi chamber boards, local companies, and commercial attachés from foreign embassies in the Kingdom.

