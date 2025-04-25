Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For The March 31, 2025 Quarter
|
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
21,444
|
|
|
$
|
27,536
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
103,540
|
|
|
|
141,606
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
124,984
|
|
|
|
169,142
|
|
Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)
|
|
|
25,199
|
|
|
|
25,693
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
|
|
2,696
|
|
|
|
2,697
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
587,541
|
|
|
|
559,325
|
|
Construction and land development
|
|
|
32,401
|
|
|
|
28,097
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
|
5,647
|
|
|
|
6,008
|
|
Mortgage warehouse
|
|
|
276,069
|
|
|
|
259,181
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
168,087
|
|
|
|
163,927
|
|
Enterprise value
|
|
|
262,445
|
|
|
|
309,786
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
|
1,332,355
|
|
|
|
1,326,595
|
|
Allowance for credit losses for loans
|
|
|
(21,160)
|
|
|
|
(21,087)
|
|
Net loans
|
|
|
1,311,195
|
|
|
|
1,305,508
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
46,344
|
|
|
|
46,017
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
10,021
|
|
|
|
10,188
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
4,968
|
|
|
|
5,296
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
3,391
|
|
|
|
3,429
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
|
13,399
|
|
|
|
13,808
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
11,759
|
|
|
|
11,392
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,553,956
|
|
|
$
|
1,593,170
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
302,275
|
|
|
$
|
351,528
|
|
NOW
|
|
|
69,394
|
|
|
|
83,270
|
|
Regular savings
|
|
|
112,961
|
|
|
|
132,198
|
|
Money market deposits
|
|
|
445,313
|
|
|
|
463,687
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
254,579
|
|
|
|
278,277
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,184,522
|
|
|
|
1,308,960
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
118,000
|
|
|
|
35,000
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
9,529
|
|
|
|
9,563
|
|
Total borrowings
|
|
|
127,529
|
|
|
|
44,563
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
3,833
|
|
|
|
3,862
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
4,037
|
|
|
|
4,698
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,319,921
|
|
|
|
1,362,083
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,788,543 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
125,895
|
|
|
|
125,446
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
115,731
|
|
|
|
113,561
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(1,476)
|
|
|
|
(1,625)
|
|
Unearned compensation - ESOP
|
|
|
(6,293)
|
|
|
|
(6,473)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
234,035
|
|
|
|
231,087
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,553,956
|
|
|
$
|
1,593,170
|
|
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
19,307
|
|
|
$
|
21,541
|
|
|
$
|
20,069
|
|
Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
Interest on short-term investments
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
1,313
|
|
|
|
1,729
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
|
20,580
|
|
|
|
23,121
|
|
|
|
22,035
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
|
7,369
|
|
|
|
8,663
|
|
|
|
9,340
|
|
Interest on short-term borrowings
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
789
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Interest on long-term borrowings
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
7,705
|
|
|
|
9,478
|
|
|
|
9,549
|
|
Net interest and dividend income
|
|
|
12,875
|
|
|
|
13,643
|
|
|
|
12,486
|
|
Credit loss expense (benefit) - loans
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
(1,703)
|
|
|
|
(5,543)
|
|
Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
|
|
(82)
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
(38)
|
|
Total credit loss benefit
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
(1,567)
|
|
|
|
(5,581)
|
|
Net interest and dividend income after credit loss benefit
|
|
|
12,887
|
|
|
|
15,210
|
|
|
|
18,067
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer service fees on deposit accounts
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
674
|
|
Service charges and fees - other
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
|
302
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
1,356
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
7,576
|
|
|
|
6,963
|
|
|
|
8,145
|
|
Occupancy expense
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
443
|
|
Equipment expense
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Deposit insurance
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
Data processing
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
|
413
|
|
Marketing expense
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
569
|
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
|
1,314
|
|
Directors' compensation
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Software depreciation and implementation
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
Insurance expense
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
Service fees
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
248
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
Other
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
|
|
657
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
11,432
|
|
|
|
10,114
|
|
|
|
12,735
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
2,835
|
|
|
|
6,421
|
|
|
|
6,688
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
|
1,539
|
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
2,170
|
|
|
$
|
4,882
|
|
|
$
|
4,981
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
Weighted Average Shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
16,822,196
|
|
|
|
16,783,976
|
|
|
|
16,669,451
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
16,924,083
|
|
|
|
16,864,240
|
|
|
|
16,720,653
|
|
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Earned/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Earned/
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Earned/
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate (5)
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
|
Rate (5)
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
|
Rate (5)
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1)
|
|
$
|
1,291,583
|
|
|
$
|
19,307
|
|
5.98 %
|
|
$
|
1,372,245
|
|
|
$
|
21,541
|
|
|
|
6.28
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,323,260
|
|
|
$
|
20,069
|
|
|
|
6.07
|
%
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
90,198
|
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
4.49 %
|
|
|
104,385
|
|
|
|
1,313
|
|
|
|
5.03
|
%
|
|
|
123,546
|
|
|
|
1,729
|
|
|
|
5.60
|
%
|
Debt securities available-for-sale
|
|
|
25,594
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
2.97 %
|
|
|
26,871
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
2.89
|
%
|
|
|
28,234
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
2.90
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|
|
2,696
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
10.39 %
|
|
|
3,609
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
8.09
|
%
|
|
|
1,783
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
7.18
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
1,410,071
|
|
|
|
20,580
|
|
5.84 %
|
|
|
1,507,110
|
|
|
|
23,121
|
|
|
|
6.14
|
%
|
|
|
1,476,823
|
|
|
|
22,035
|
|
|
|
5.97
|
%
|
Noninterest earning assets
|
|
|
92,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,502,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,601,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,575,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings accounts
|
|
$
|
118,713
|
|
|
$
|
264
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
$
|
158,626
|
|
|
$
|
777
|
|
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
|
$
|
244,148
|
|
|
$
|
1,961
|
|
|
|
3.21
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
|
|
447,792
|
|
|
|
3,756
|
|
3.36 %
|
|
|
469,922
|
|
|
|
4,363
|
|
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
|
|
454,883
|
|
|
|
4,238
|
|
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
NOW accounts
|
|
|
72,893
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
1.41 %
|
|
|
80,645
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
82,831
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
268,879
|
|
|
|
3,092
|
|
4.60 %
|
|
|
272,803
|
|
|
|
3,183
|
|
|
|
4.67
|
%
|
|
|
230,616
|
|
|
|
2,958
|
|
|
|
5.13
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
908,277
|
|
|
|
7,369
|
|
3.25 %
|
|
|
981,996
|
|
|
|
8,663
|
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
|
1,012,478
|
|
|
|
9,340
|
|
|
|
3.69
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
37,922
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
3.23 %
|
|
|
59,641
|
|
|
|
789
|
|
|
|
5.29
|
%
|
|
|
12,181
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
5.85
|
%
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
9,542
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
1.26 %
|
|
|
9,574
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
1.09
|
%
|
|
|
9,675
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
|
47,464
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
2.83 %
|
|
|
69,215
|
|
|
|
815
|
|
|
|
4.71
|
%
|
|
|
21,856
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
3.83
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
955,741
|
|
|
|
7,705
|
|
3.22 %
|
|
|
1,051,211
|
|
|
|
9,478
|
|
|
|
3.61
|
%
|
|
|
1,034,334
|
|
|
|
9,549
|
|
|
|
3.69
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
304,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
312,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
306,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
8,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,268,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,373,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,352,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
233,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
228,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
222,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,502,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,601,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,575,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate spread (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.62 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.28
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets (3)
|
|
$
|
454,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
455,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
442,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.65 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.62
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
147.54
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
143.37
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Interest earned/paid on loans includes $780,000, $833,000, and $734,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|
|
|
(5)
|
Annualized.
|
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Select Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (1)
|
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
Return on average equity (1)
|
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
|
|
8.54
|
%
|
|
|
8.93
|
%
|
Interest rate spread (1) (2)
|
|
|
2.62
|
%
|
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
|
2.28
|
%
|
Net interest margin (1) (3)
|
|
|
3.65
|
%
|
|
|
3.62
|
%
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)
|
|
|
3.04
|
%
|
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
|
3.23
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (4)
|
|
|
80.20
|
%
|
|
|
67.57
|
%
|
|
|
92.00
|
%
|
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
147.54
|
%
|
|
|
143.37
|
%
|
|
|
142.78
|
%
|
Average equity to average assets
|
|
|
15.56
|
%
|
|
|
14.27
|
%
|
|
|
14.15
|
%
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
$
|
217
|
|
|
$
|
57
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
Enterprise value
|
|
|
29,298
|
|
|
|
18,920
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Digital asset
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10,071
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
|
|
31,419
|
|
|
|
20,887
|
|
|
|
12,352
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$
|
31,419
|
|
|
$
|
20,887
|
|
|
$
|
12,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of total loans (5)
|
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of non-performing loans
|
|
|
67.35
|
%
|
|
|
100.96
|
%
|
|
|
129.58
|
%
|
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)
|
|
|
2.36
|
%
|
|
|
1.57
|
%
|
|
|
0.91
|
%
|
Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets
|
|
|
2.02
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
0.74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and Share Related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity to total assets
|
|
|
15.06
|
%
|
|
|
14.50
|
%
|
|
|
13.70
|
%
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
13.16
|
|
|
$
|
12.99
|
|
|
$
|
12.87
|
|
Market value per share
|
|
$
|
11.48
|
|
|
$
|
11.40
|
|
|
$
|
9.10
|
|
Shares outstanding
|
|
|
17,788,543
|
|
|
|
17,788,543
|
|
|
|
17,659,146
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Annualized.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
|
|
|
(4)
|
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable).
|
|
|
(5)
|
Loans are presented at amortized cost.
SOURCE Provident Bancorp, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment