Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For The March 31, 2025 Quarter


2025-04-25 04:17:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AMESBURY, Mass., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $2.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $5.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's return on average assets was 0.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 1.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's return on average equity was 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 8.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 8.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said "We are pleased to report financial results consistent with expectations, despite the uncertainties presented by the current macroeconomic environment. We are closely monitoring our portfolios and proactively positioning the Bank to capitalize on any opportunities presented and mitigate exposure to potential risks of these volatile economic conditions. We remain focused on the execution of our strategic plan and continuing to build strong, lasting relationships within our markets. We are confident these efforts will be instrumental as we continue to serve the communities that have trusted BankProv for nearly 200 years, upholding our standard for the safety and security of our customers' financial assets, which includes deposit insurance coverage beyond federal limits through our participation in the Depositors Insurance Fund."

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $12.9 million, a decrease of $768,000, or 5.6%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $389,000, or 3.1%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.62% and 3.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.53% and 3.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 2.28% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total interest and dividend income was $20.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 11.0%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.5 million, or 6.6%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.84% for the quarter, down 30 basis points from the prior quarter, and down 13 basis points year-over-year due to the lower market interest rate environment. Interest and fees on loans decreased $2.2 million, or 10.4%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $762,000, or 3.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These decreases were primarily driven by decreases in the average balance of loans of $80.7 million, or 5.9%, from December 31, 2024, and $31.7 million, or 2.4%, from March 31, 2024. The yield on loans was 5.98% for the quarter, which represents a decrease of 30 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of nine basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These decreases in yield reflect the impact of lower prevailing interest rates, coupled with the significant reduction in our enterprise value portfolio, which typically generates higher returns relative to our other portfolios.

Total interest expense was $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 18.7%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.8 million, or 19.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in the cost and average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 28 basis points from 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of 44 basis points from 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $73.7 million, or 7.5%, from December 31, 2024, and $104.2 million, or 10.3%, from March 31, 2024. These decreases reflect our continued success in reducing high-cost brokered and listing service deposits, along with our proactive efforts to capture cost savings tied to prevailing interest rate trends. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $336,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $479,000, or 58.8%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $127,000, or 60.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a 188-basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings and a $21.8 million, or 31.4%, decrease in the average balance of borrowings. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $25.6 million, or 117.2%, partially offset by a 100-basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 39 basis points, from 3.61%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of 47 basis points from 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company recognized a $12,000 credit loss benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $1.6 million benefit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a $5.6 million benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The credit loss benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by a decrease in pooled reserves, mainly due to a $47.3 million decrease in the enterprise value portfolio, which typically carries a higher reserve rate than other loan segments. This was partially offset by a $647,000 increase in individually analyzed reserves on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship which carried a total reserve of $10.8 million as of March 31, 2025. The credit loss benefits for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, were primarily driven by successful workouts or recoveries on individually analyzed or previously charged-off loans. Net recoveries totaled $2,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $867,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and net charge-offs of $22,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income remained consistent at $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $10.1 million and $12.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in noninterest expense from the prior quarter of $1.3 million, or 12.5%, was primarily driven by the reversal in the fourth quarter of 2024 of a $750,000 management fee accrual in connection with a loan modification, as well as an increase in salaries and employee benefits. The management fee reversal and prior period recoveries contributed to quarter over quarter declines in performance ratios, such as the return on average assets, return on average equity, and the efficiency ratio. Noninterest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 10.7%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to lower professional fees as well as reduced salaries and employee benefits, reflecting the Bank's ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $665,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 23.5%, compared to $1.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.0%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $1.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total assets were $1.55 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $39.2 million, or 2.5%, from $1.59 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $44.2 million, or 26.1% from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in total deposits. Net loans were $1.31 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $5.7 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in net loans was primarily driven by commercial loan growth of $36.7 million, or 4.9% and includes growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loan segments. Mortgage warehouse loans also increased $16.9 million, or 6.5%, from December 31, 2024. This growth was partially offset by the decrease in enterprise value loans of $47.3 million, or 15.3%.

Mr. Reilly noted "The Bank has been successful in expanding our loan portfolio in the areas targeted for growth and reducing exposures in the enterprise value portfolio, rapidly shifting our mix from this riskier segment to traditional in-market commercial and commercial real estate. While we are disappointed to place an additional enterprise value relationship on non-accrual at quarter end, it illustrates the importance of remaining focused on reducing the exposure in this portfolio, which materially decreased by over 15% in the prior quarter alone. We are actively engaging with the borrower to mitigate the impact of this troubled credit and determine the most effective path to preserving the Bank's interest and reach a mutually agreeable resolution. While we are hopeful we can successfully mitigate our loss exposure, our lending and credit teams will continue evaluating the need for a reserve and if new information suggests a reserve is necessary, we will appropriately reserve such amounts."

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $21.2 million, or 1.59% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $21.1 million, or 1.59% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $31.4 million, or 2.02% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $20.9 million, or 1.31% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. The increase in non-accrual loans, along with the related downturn in asset quality ratios, as of March 31, 2025, was primarily driven by a $10.4 million enterprise value loan relationship that was placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2025.

Total deposits were $1.18 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $124.4 million, or 9.5%, from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024. The decreases in deposits were primarily in areas where the Bank has intentionally scaled back its strategic focus, including specialty deposits which decreased $34.5 million, or 27.8%, deposits related to our enterprise value portfolio which decreased $13.1 million, or 8.7%, brokered deposits which decreased $25.2 million, or 16.8%, and deposits obtained through listing services which decreased $20.8 million, or 43.7%. Total borrowings were $127.5 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $83.0 million, or 186.2%, from December 31, 2024. As a result of the decrease in deposits, the Bank utilized overnight borrowings to meet short-term liquidity obligations at March 31, 2025. The Bank will consider extending funding should the needs become permanent, however, opting for a more efficient short-term funding alternative preserves the Bank's optionality while navigating the current volatile economic environment.

As of March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $234.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2024. The increase includes the Company's net income, which totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 15.1% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.5% at December 31, 2024. Book value per share was $13.16 at March 31, 2025, an increase from $12.99 at December 31, 2024. Market value per share increased to $11.48 at March 31, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from $11.40 at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC ) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester/Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Investor contact:
Joseph Reilly
President and Chief Executive Officer
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet









At

At


March 31,

December 31,


2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




Assets









Cash and due from banks

$

21,444

$

27,536

Short-term investments

103,540


141,606

Cash and cash equivalents

124,984


169,142

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

25,199


25,693

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,696


2,697

Loans:







Commercial real estate

587,541


559,325

Construction and land development

32,401


28,097

Residential real estate

5,647


6,008

Mortgage warehouse

276,069


259,181

Commercial

168,087


163,927

Enterprise value

262,445


309,786

Consumer

165


271

Total Loans

1,332,355


1,326,595

Allowance for credit losses for loans

(21,160)


(21,087)

Net loans

1,311,195


1,305,508

Bank owned life insurance

46,344


46,017

Premises and equipment, net

10,021


10,188

Accrued interest receivable

4,968


5,296

Right-of-use assets

3,391


3,429

Deferred tax asset, net

13,399


13,808

Other assets

11,759


11,392

Total assets


$

1,553,956

$

1,593,170

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

302,275

$

351,528

NOW

69,394


83,270

Regular savings

112,961


132,198

Money market deposits

445,313


463,687

Certificates of deposit

254,579


278,277

Total deposits

1,184,522


1,308,960

Borrowings:







Short-term borrowings

118,000


35,000

Long-term borrowings

9,529


9,563

Total borrowings

127,529


44,563

Operating lease liabilities

3,833


3,862

Other liabilities

4,037


4,698

Total liabilities

1,319,921


1,362,083

Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,788,543 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

178


178

Additional paid-in capital

125,895


125,446

Retained earnings

115,731


113,561

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,476)


(1,625)

Unearned compensation - ESOP

(6,293)


(6,473)

Total shareholders' equity

234,035


231,087

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

1,553,956

$

1,593,170

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

Interest and dividend income:













Interest and fees on loans

$

19,307

$

21,541

$

20,069

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale

260


267


237

Interest on short-term investments

1,013


1,313


1,729

Total interest and dividend income

20,580


23,121


22,035

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits

7,369


8,663


9,340

Interest on short-term borrowings

306


789


178

Interest on long-term borrowings

30


26


31

Total interest expense

7,705


9,478


9,549

Net interest and dividend income



12,875


13,643


12,486

Credit loss expense (benefit) - loans

70


(1,703)


(5,543)

Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance sheet credit exposures

(82)


136


(38)

Total credit loss benefit

(12)


(1,567)


(5,581)

Net interest and dividend income after credit loss benefit



12,887


15,210


18,067

Noninterest income:













Customer service fees on deposit accounts

715


661


674

Service charges and fees - other

276


325


309

Bank owned life insurance income

327


334


302

Other income

62


5


71

Total noninterest income

1,380


1,325


1,356

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits

7,576


6,963


8,145

Occupancy expense

448


364


443

Equipment expense

144


139


152

Deposit insurance

332


319


333

Data processing

421


404


413

Marketing expense

45


43


18

Professional fees

569


585


1,314

Directors' compensation

195


198


174

Software depreciation and implementation

553


614


543

Insurance expense

221


303


301

Service fees

318


248


242

Other

610


(66)


657

Total noninterest expense

11,432


10,114


12,735

Income before income tax expense



2,835


6,421


6,688

Income tax expense



665


1,539


1,707

Net income


$

2,170

$

4,882

$

4,981

Earnings per share:













Basic

$

0.13

$

0.29

$

0.30

Diluted

$

0.13

$

0.29

$

0.30

Weighted Average Shares:













Basic

16,822,196


16,783,976


16,669,451

Diluted

16,924,083


16,864,240


16,720,653

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024






Interest






Interest









Interest






Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate (5)

Balance

Paid

Rate (5)

Balance

Paid

Rate (5)

Assets:


































Interest-earning assets:
































Loans (1)

$

1,291,583

$

19,307

5.98 %

$

1,372,245

$

21,541


6.28

%

$

1,323,260

$

20,069


6.07

%

Short-term investments

90,198


1,013

4.49 %

104,385


1,313


5.03

%

123,546


1,729


5.60

%

Debt securities available-for-sale

25,594


190

2.97 %

26,871


194


2.89

%

28,234


205


2.90

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,696


70

10.39 %

3,609


73


8.09

%

1,783


32


7.18

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,410,071


20,580

5.84 %

1,507,110


23,121


6.14

%

1,476,823


22,035


5.97

%

Noninterest earning assets

92,277







94,795










98,890








Total assets

$

1,502,348






$

1,601,905









$

1,575,713








Liabilities and shareholders' equity:


































Interest-bearing liabilities:
































Savings accounts

$

118,713

$

264

0.89 %

$

158,626

$

777


1.96

%

$

244,148

$

1,961


3.21

%

Money market accounts

447,792


3,756

3.36 %

469,922


4,363


3.71

%

454,883


4,238


3.73

%

NOW accounts

72,893


257

1.41 %

80,645


340


1.69

%

82,831


183


0.88

%

Certificates of deposit

268,879


3,092

4.60 %

272,803


3,183


4.67

%

230,616


2,958


5.13

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

908,277


7,369

3.25 %

981,996


8,663


3.53

%

1,012,478


9,340


3.69

%

Borrowings
































Short-term borrowings

37,922


306

3.23 %

59,641


789


5.29

%

12,181


178


5.85

%

Long-term borrowings

9,542


30

1.26 %

9,574


26


1.09

%

9,675


31


1.28

%

Total borrowings

47,464


336

2.83 %

69,215


815


4.71

%

21,856


209


3.83

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

955,741


7,705

3.22 %

1,051,211


9,478


3.61

%

1,034,334


9,549


3.69

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
































Noninterest-bearing deposits

304,601







312,382










306,349








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

8,277







9,779










12,041








Total liabilities

1,268,619







1,373,372










1,352,724








Total equity

233,729







228,533










222,989








Total liabilities and equity

$

1,502,348






$

1,601,905









$

1,575,713








Net interest income




$

12,875






$

13,643









$

12,486




Interest rate spread (2)







2.62 %









2.53

%









2.28

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

454,330






$

455,899









$

442,489








Net interest margin (4)







3.65 %









3.62

%









3.38

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

147.54

%






143.37

%









142.78

%









(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $780,000, $833,000, and $734,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.


(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.


(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


(5)

Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2025

2024

2024

Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets (1)

0.58

%

1.22

%

1.26

%

Return on average equity (1)

3.71

%

8.54

%

8.93

%

Interest rate spread (1) (2)

2.62

%

2.53

%

2.28

%

Net interest margin (1) (3)

3.65

%

3.62

%

3.38

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (1)

3.04

%

2.53

%

3.23

%

Efficiency ratio (4)

80.20

%

67.57

%

92.00

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

147.54

%

143.37

%

142.78

%

Average equity to average assets

15.56

%

14.27

%

14.15

%


At

At

At


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

Asset Quality













Non-accrual loans:











Commercial real estate

$

217

$

57

$

-

Residential real estate

360


366


357

Commercial

1,543


1,543


1,923

Enterprise value

29,298


18,920


-

Digital asset

-


-


10,071

Consumer

1


1


1

Total non-accrual loans

31,419


20,887


12,352

Total non-performing assets

$

31,419

$

20,887

$

12,352













Asset Quality Ratios













Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of total loans (5)

1.59

%

1.59

%

1.18

%

Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of non-performing loans

67.35

%

100.96

%

129.58

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)

2.36

%

1.57

%

0.91

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

2.02

%

1.31

%

0.74

%













Capital and Share Related













Shareholders' equity to total assets

15.06

%

14.50

%

13.70

%

Book value per share

$

13.16

$

12.99

$

12.87

Market value per share

$

11.48

$

11.40

$

9.10

Shares outstanding

17,788,543


17,788,543


17,659,146


(1)

Annualized.


(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.


(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.


(4)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable).


(5)

Loans are presented at amortized cost.

SOURCE Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Search