Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2Nd Quarter 2025 Dividend

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ), a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.82 per common share. This extends the Company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .