Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oculis Updates Share Capital


2025-04-25 04:16:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the“Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company, has issued registered ordinary shares of the Company, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.01. The issuance comprises 589,974 registered shares, reflecting the settlement of 310,941 shares issued in connection with the exercise of equity awards under the Company's Stock Option and Incentive Plan Regulation and 279,033 shares issued through EBAC warrant exercises pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, during the period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

As a result, the total number of registered shares as set forth in the Company's Articles of Association has increased to 54,533,674. This increase has been registered with the Zug Commercial Register.

For more information, please visit:

Oculis Contact:
Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
...

Investor & Media Relations:
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
...


MENAFN25042025004107003653ID1109474235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search