AEON Biopharma Announces NYSE American Acceptance Of Plan To Regain Listing Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it has received notification (the“Acceptance Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) that NYSE American has accepted the Company's previously submitted plan (the“Plan”) to regain compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the“Company Guide”) relating to minimum market capitalization and stockholders' equity.

In the Acceptance Letter, NYSE American granted the Company until August 3, 2026 (the“Plan Period”) to regain compliance with the continued listing standards. During the Plan Period, the Company will be subject to periodic review by NYSE American on its progress with the goals and initiatives outlined in the Plan. The Company intends to take all reasonable measures available to regain compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the Company Guide during the Plan Period. If the Company does not regain compliance with the NYSE American listing standards by August 3, 2026, or if the Company does not make sufficient progress consistent with the Plan during the Plan Period, then NYSE American may initiate delisting proceedings.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or AEON's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding the Company's ability to execute on the Plan and regain compliance with the continued listing standards are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“plan”,“possible”,“forecast”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or“could”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by AEON and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AEON or others; (ii) AEON's future capital requirements; (iii) AEON's ability to raise financing in the future; (iv) AEON's ability to maintain the cash balance required to work through our Biosimilar BPD Type 2a meeting with the FDA; (v) AEON's ability to continue to meet continued stock exchange listing standards; (vi) the possibility that AEON may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and/or competitive factors; (vii) AEON's ability to progress along a 351(k) biosimiliar pathway to allow ABP-450 to be approved as a biosimilar to BOTOX under a single FDA approval; (viii) the outcomes from any meetings or discussions with regulatory authorities; (ix) AEON's ability to execute on the Plan and regain compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in the Company Guide during the Plan Period; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are available on the SEC's website at .

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AEON does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

