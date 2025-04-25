Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“” or the“”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

...

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

...

