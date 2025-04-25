Billor Expands Network With New Delivery Center In Jacksonville, FL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, committed to empowering truck drivers to achieve the American Dream through entrepreneurship, today announced the opening of its new Delivery Center in Jacksonville, FL. This important expansion strengthens Billor's national footprint, enhances operational efficiency, and brings services even closer to truck drivers across the Southeast. The new Delivery Center will allow drivers to pick up their trucks, bring them for inspection, and serve as a logistic hub for Owner Operators working with Billor.









Billor new Delivery Center in Jacksonville, FL

As one of the fastest-growing logistics hubs in the United States, Jacksonville plays a vital role in national freight movement. With its strategic location offering direct access to major highways, rail lines, and one of the busiest ports on the East Coast - the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) - Jacksonville is an ideal location for Billor's expansion.

According to JAXPORT, the port moves nearly 1.4 million containers annually and contributes billions of dollars to Florida's economy. Its robust infrastructure and proximity to critical freight corridors make Jacksonville a key market for transportation and logistics operations, further reinforcing Billor's decision to establish its newest Delivery Center there.

“The opening of Billor's new Delivery Center in Florida marks another major milestone in our nationwide growth strategy,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor.“Jacksonville's unparalleled access to domestic and international freight routes makes it a natural choice for expansion as we continue to bring entrepreneurship opportunities closer to truck drivers across the country.”

Billor operates as a fully integrated ecosystem that merges FinTech, Technology, and Logistics, helping truck drivers achieve financial independence and truck ownership while streamlining operational complexities.

“The new Delivery Center exemplifies Billor's commitment to operational excellence,” said Douglas Carstens, COO of Billor.“By leveraging Jacksonville's strategic logistic infrastructure, we're not only improving turnaround times and service efficiency, we are also getting closer to our Driver clients, expanding our support network in a key logistics hub. This new delivery center allows us to increase regular truck inspections, ensuring safety and reliability for the drivers who trust us.”

About Billor

Billor, short for“Bill of Rights,” introduces innovative and scalable solutions to the one-trillion-dollar and highly fragmented trucking industry, empowering drivers to achieve the American Dream through entrepreneurship. Operating as both a freight and fintech platform, Billor enables drivers to become owner-operators. With Billor, drivers can focus on what matters most - ensuring the safety and efficiency of freight delivery. Meanwhile, the platform simplifies the complexities of logistics and finance, managing all other operational and financial needs.

For more information, visit billor.us or contact us at ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at