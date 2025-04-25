Women's Expo At Big Rock Creek To Feature Wellness Expert Dr. Kristal Vance, Creative Workshops, And Local Artisans

Shari Steele from Unique Boutique giving a presentation

Womens Expo at Big Rock Creek Logo

Ladies at the Womens Expo at Big Rock Creek

Celebrate, Create, and Connect at the 2025 Women's Expo at Big Rock Creek

- Becky LindblomMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big Rock Creek's Women's Expo returns this spring, bringing a full day of creativity, wellness, and community together just in time for Mother's Day weekend.Among this year's highlights is a presentation by Dr. Kristal Vance , DC, a nationally recognized wellness strategist and hormone health advocate. Dr. Vance, known for her work in women's metabolic health, will present on how to naturally turn back insulin resistance-a growing health concern affecting millions of women. Her 20-minute session will offer practical, actionable strategies for boosting energy, improving confidence, and supporting long-term wellness.In addition to Dr. Vance's presentation, the Expo will feature hands-on classes led by Amy Eliason of Louis & LuLu Millinery, including:Porch Pot Class (10 a.m.) - Create a personalized porch flower arrangement.Hair Clip Pin Class (12 p.m.) - Handcraft a wearable silk rose accessory.Edible Flower Bowl Arrangement (1:30 p.m.) - Plant a colorful, edible herb and flower garden.The day's activities also include a fashion show at 11 a.m., a Healthy Snacks demonstration with Sara Rank at 1 p.m., and an additional speaker or class announcement to follow for the 3 p.m. session.Local artisans and businesses will be on-site throughout the Expo, offering a range of shopping opportunities. Scheduled vendors include Twinflower Books, Leah Nicole Permanent Jewelry, Windmill Pantry, Skinny Drops, Life's Journey Day Spa, Danimae Boutique, Havenly Spaces, Wilder Spirits Design, The Unique Boutique, Limitless Treats and more.“We designed the Women's Expo to be a day where women can step away from their daily routines, recharge, and be inspired - whether that's through creativity, learning, or simply connecting with others," said Becky Lindblom, Event Coordinator at Big Rock Creek. "We're especially excited to welcome Dr. Kristal Vance this year. Her message about women's health is powerful, timely, and something so many of us can relate to.”Admission to the Women's Expo is included with class registration , and attendees are encouraged to enjoy the full day of workshops, presentations, and shopping.The Women's Expo will be held at Big Rock Creek, located in St. Croix Falls, WI. Full event details and class registration are available at BigRockCreekWI.

Womens Expo at Big Rock Creek Video

