Trimble Announces Filing Of Form 10-K For 2024

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: TRMB ) announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 3, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There were no changes to the Company's financial statements as presented during the earnings call held by the Company on February 19, 2025.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

FTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED