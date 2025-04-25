FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF BOSTON ANNOUNCES 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, DECLARES DIVIDEND
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
3/31/2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 26,697
$ 5,149
$ 70,616
Advances
45,427,914
45,163,175
39,905,499
Investments (2)
26,965,568
22,499,068
22,263,743
Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net
3,765,267
3,679,150
3,146,391
Other assets
608,712
646,424
644,027
Total assets
$ 76,794,158
$ 71,992,966
$ 66,030,276
LIABILITIES
Consolidated obligations, net
$ 71,504,332
$ 66,738,675
$ 61,079,028
Deposits
810,253
877,081
921,774
Other liabilities
558,683
524,365
462,187
CAPITAL
Class B capital stock
2,207,384
2,195,167
1,983,103
Retained earnings - unrestricted
1,407,846
1,403,455
1,360,373
Retained earnings - restricted (3)
520,643
509,245
466,723
Total retained earnings
1,928,489
1,912,700
1,827,096
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(214,983)
(255,022)
(242,912)
Total capital
3,920,890
3,852,845
3,567,287
Total liabilities and capital
$ 76,794,158
$ 71,992,966
$ 66,030,276
Total regulatory capital-to-assets ratio
5.4 %
5.7 %
5.8 %
Ratio of market value of equity (MVE) to par value of capital stock (4)
170 %
167 %
173 %
Income Statement Highlights
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
Total interest income
$ 860,791
$ 886,102
$ 891,303
Total interest expense
768,002
760,504
781,461
Net interest income
92,789
125,598
109,842
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
92,789
125,598
109,242
Other income
3,902
1,144
2,608
Operating expense
20,478
22,297
19,680
Federal Housing Finance Agency and Office of Finance
2,789
2,950
2,263
AHP voluntary contribution
4,434
915
-
Discretionary housing and community investment programs (5)
4,817
8,233
2,304
Other expense
840
1,158
1,093
AHP assessment
6,342
9,129
8,664
Net income
$ 56,991
$ 82,060
$ 77,846
Performance Ratios: (6)
Return on average assets
0.30 %
0.45 %
0.47 %
Return on average equity (7)
5.88 %
8.69 %
8.94 %
Net interest spread
0.22 %
0.40 %
0.31 %
Net interest margin
0.49 %
0.70 %
0.67 %
For additional information on the Bank's capital requirements, see Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Liquidity and Capital Resources - Capital in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024 (the 2024 Annual Report).
Investments include available-for-sale securities, held-to-maturity securities, trading securities, interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, and federal funds sold.
The Bank's capital plan and a joint capital enhancement agreement among all Federal Home Loan Banks require the Bank to allocate a certain amount, generally not less than 20% of each of quarterly net income and adjustments to prior net income, to a restricted retained earnings account until a total required allocation is met. Amounts in the restricted retained earnings account are unavailable to be paid as dividends, which may be paid from current net income and unrestricted retained earnings. For additional information, see Item 5 - Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities in the 2024 Annual Report.
MVE equals the difference between the theoretical market value of assets and the theoretical market value of liabilities, and the ratio of MVE to par value of Bank capital stock can be an indicator of future net income to the extent that it demonstrates the impact of prior interest-rate movements on the capacity of the current balance sheet to generate net interest income. However, this ratio does not always provide an accurate indication of future net income. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on this ratio and are encouraged to read the Bank's discussion of MVE, including discussion of the limitations of MVE as a metric, in Item 7A - Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk - Measurement of Market and Interest Rate Risk in the 2024 Annual Report.
We have certain discretionary subsidized advance and grant programs, including our Jobs for New England, Housing Our Workforce, Lift Up Homeownership, CDFI Advance, and permanent rate buydown programs. For additional information see Item 1 - Business - Targeted Housing and Community Investment Programs in the 2024 Annual Report.
Yields for quarterly periods are annualized.
Return on average equity is net income divided by the total of the average daily balance of outstanding Class B capital stock, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and total retained earnings.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release, including the unaudited balance sheet highlights and income statement highlights, uses forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which include statements with respect to the Bank's plans, objectives, projections, estimates, or predictions. These statements are based on the Bank's expectations as of the date hereof. The words "preliminary," "expectations," "anticipates," "will," and similar statements and their plural and negative forms are used in this notification to identify some, but not all, of such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future declarations of dividends and expectations for advances balances, mortgage-loan investments, and net income are forward-looking statements, among other forward-looking statements herein.
The Bank cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the application of accounting standards relating to, among other things, the amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts on financial assets, financial liabilities, and certain fair value gains and losses; hedge accounting of derivatives and underlying financial instruments; the fair values of financial instruments, including investment securities and derivatives; the allowance for credit losses on investment securities and mortgage loans; instability in the credit and debt markets; economic conditions (including the United States' credit rating and its effect on the Bank); changes in demand for advances or consolidated obligations of the Bank or the Federal Home Loan Bank system; changes and volatility of such changes in interest rates, market prices, and indices; the Bank's ability to execute its business model and pay future dividends; and prepayment speeds on mortgage assets. In addition, the Bank reserves the right to change its plans for any programs for any reason, including but not limited to, legislative or regulatory changes, changes in membership, or changes at the discretion of the board of directors. Accordingly, the Bank cautions that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could impact the extent to which a particular plan, objective, projection, estimate or prediction is realized, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement herein or that may be made from time to time on behalf of the Bank.
