Sports.Com Named Headline Event Partner For Soccerex Europe 2025 In Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, the go-to platform for immersive sports content and fan engagement owned by Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) or the“Company”), is proud to announce its role as Headline Event Partner for Soccerex Europe 2025, taking place from May 19–21 at the iconic Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Widely regarded as the premier global football business event, Soccerex brings together the most influential figures in the sport - including club executives, federation leaders, former players, investors, rights holders, and cutting-edge companies - for three days of high-level networking, content, and deal-making. is also the title sponsor for the three 2025 Soccerex events.

Representing at this prestigious event will be:



Marc Bircham, former QPR and Millwall star, now Director and Head of Sports Acquisitions at

Tamer Hassan, internationally acclaimed Hollywood actor and Director at known for The Football Factory and The Business;

Dennis Wise, former Chelsea and England football legend and respected football executive and; Ant Middleton, ex-Elite Special Forces Commander, bestselling author, motivational speaker, and globally recognized TV personality from SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Engaging the Global Football Community

As part of their appearance at Soccerex Europe 2025, Bircham, Hassan, Wise, and Middleton will host exclusive sessions, offering attendees insights into:



The global soccer industry;

Elite performance and leadership, and; vision for the future of digital fan engagement.



The sessions are a complement to an engaging agenda which includes:



Keynote sessions, curated panels, exhibitions, and tech showcases;

Participation from FIFA, LaLiga, Ajax, Brighton, and Club Brugge executives, and; A VIP night on May 19th featuring legends Ronald de Boer, Sebastian Bassong, Mikael Silvestre, and Adebayo Akinfenwa, on Ajax's first-team pitch.



Marc Bircham, Director and Head of Sports Acquisitions at stated,

“We are thrilled to be the Headline Event Partner of such a prestigious and globally respected event. Soccerex is more than a conference - it's a meeting point for the people and ideas shaping the future of football. As we continue to grow into a global leader in sports content and digital fan experience, this partnership aligns perfectly with our vision. We are also working closely with Soccerex to explore strategic opportunities, including the acquisition of a leading UK football club, as part of our broader commitment to deepen our investment in the sport.”

Patrick McCreanor, CEO of Soccerex commented on the partnership,

“We're thrilled to have on board as Headline Event Partner for Soccerex Europe 2025. Their commitment to innovation in digital sports media and fan engagement makes them an ideal partner for an event that's all about driving football forward. With involvement, we're adding another layer of energy, creativity, and global perspective to what's set to be an unforgettable few days in Amsterdam.”

is offering an exclusive 20% discount for attendees. Use code JERRY20 at checkout. Tickets for Soccerex Europe 2025 are now limited but can be purchased via:

About

is a premier digital sports platform delivering cutting-edge content, fan engagement, and technological innovation in the sports industry. Dedicated to growing the global soccer ecosystem, partners with leading organizations and influencers to create unparalleled experiences for fans and professionals alike.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

