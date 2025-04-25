HIP Video Promo Presents: Jeff Schubert Releases Hilarious New Music Video 'I'm The Quarterback!'

Jeff Schubert Returns to Music with Satirical Touchdown "I'm The Quarterback!"

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multifaceted creative powerhouse Jeff Schubert is an entertainer at heart, channeling his vibrant imagination, quick wit and keen social observations into work that is as provocative as it is hilarious. As a New York born and now Los Angeles-based creative, he's made a name for himself across numerous disciplines; acting, hosting, writing, producing, directing, and more. However, he considers singing his“first artistic love.” As a young adult in Denver, CO his passion for creativity took an exponential leap that led him to pursue the arts, ultimately pulling him toward acting and The City Of Angels.

Yet, his abilities aren't confined to the stage or the screen. Most recently he has worked at an intensive inpatient program in Pacoima, CA supporting adults with dual diagnoses of mental illness and substance abuse. His own childhood experiences influenced his foray into social work and his signature“dark comedy” storytelling, often inspiring the psychological depth- that blends message with humor. Now, having left his job Schubert is devoting himself fully to the arts, showcasing his eclectic skillset and immersing himself in the joys of filmmaking, acting, stand-up comedy and music.

Schubert's reintroduction to the musical sphere began on a whim, sparked by the end credits of his latest short film release, Like, Comment, and Share. Wanting to close the film with a bang, he crafted a rap reinforcing the message of the short. This gave him a boost of confidence and reignited his musical spark. With a clear vision and full heart, he set out to tackle a fundamental issue in American football NFL quarterback salaries. Putting the finishing touches on lyrics he had previously scribbled-down, finding the perfect pulsing beat, and a reignited passion, all the stars aligned-this project felt destined to be made.

