Syona Books Inc To Showcase Books At Three Vancouver Creative Events

Smashing the Gates

Opening the Gates

Imogen by Sita Grantham

Syona Books Inc, a publishing company known for its forward thinking e-books, print and art notebooks will be at three festivals in the Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Syona Books Inc , a publishing company known for its forward thinking e-books, print and art notebooks is excited to announce that they will be a vendor at three upcoming art and comic festivals in the Metro Vancouver region. The festivals include Anime Evolution, ACGN Expo and Rain City comic con.

Syona Books Inc's aims to be the bridge interconnecting all demographics of all book lovers. Current books titles include Smashing the Gates, Opening the Gates, Imogen Series, Patou Bahoe Series, and the Conference News series and the Syona Books Inc wine division. These titles cover a wide range of genres and topics, providing consumers with choices that meets their desires.

Syona Books Inc book titles are currently available on e-book platforms such as Kobo and Google Books. In addition, physical editions of her work are available on Barnes & Noble and Lulu.

Merchandise is available for sale on Redbubble.

Event details

.Anime Evolution on April 26th, 2025, at the Nikkei Cultural Centre Burnaby, BC.

.ACGN Expo on May 17th, 2025, at The Richmond Conference Centre, Richmond, BC.

.Rain City Comic Con May 24th 2025 at Yaletown Roundhouse Community Centre Vancouver, BC.

Sidney Syona Singh CEO of Syona Books Inc,“ Our philosophy is that every consumer is a reader and we are open to the 9 billion plus people in the world. I will be available at the events to answer any questions.“

For more information about Syona Books Inc and their titles, please visit:

Sidney Singh

Syona Books Inc.

+1 778-898-9435

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.