Newly Renovated Palouch-Malakal Road Gives Hope To Communities, Amid Security Concerns

What started as a dream has now become a reality: the road from Malakal to Melut in South Sudan's Upper Nile state, is open for regular and business transportation, cutting travel time from six hours to one-and-a-half.

Given continuing security concerns in the state, the Palouch-Malakal road is a much-needed beacon of hope for the people of Upper Nile state, linking Malakal-the state capital-with key regions, including parts of Bahr el Ghazal.

Historically, this route has been indispensable for trade; for communities to access healthcare; convene and connect; and for peacekeepers as well as humanitarian partners to reach the people they are on the ground to support. But ongoing conflict and climate shocks, such as heavy flooding during the long rainy season, had resulted in considerable damage.

However, thanks to Indian military engineers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) accessibility is not an issue anymore across this 91-kilometer-long stretch.

“With support from local and national authorities and communities in Malakal, Akoka, and Melut, our peacekeepers managed to restore connections between displaced families and host communities, promoting stability and well-being,” said Alfred Orono Orono, Head of the UN Peacekeeping mission's Field Office in Malakal.

Sammy, an Ethiopian truck driver, shared how this road rehabilitation changed his life and described it as a game-changer.

“Our business-delivering aggregate and sand from the northern part of the state to Malakal-will thrive thanks to the time we save, which has gone down from five days to a mere 24 hours. This also significantly lowers fuel costs,” he said.

For communities living in Palouch, trade and livelihoods are expected to improve-a relief during these times of economic crisis.

“I can transport sorghum on my motorbike and can return to my village near Melut in under 90 minutes,” declared Akuie Awol Dok with a smile.“This isn't a road, it's a lifeline.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).