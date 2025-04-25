Mahama Swears In Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) And Others As Members Of The Armed Forces Council

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in the recently appointed military service commanders as members of the Armed Forces Council.

The ceremony, held at the Ministry of Defence, preceded a meeting of the Council to consider several issues, including promotions and retooling of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The newly sworn-in officers are Major General William Agyapong, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, Chief of Army Staff, Real Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshall Eric Agyen-Frempong, Chief of Air Staff.

The event was attended by other members of the Armed Forces Council, including Minister for Defence Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for the Interior Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Secretary to the President Dr. Callistus Mahama, President Advisor, and Special Aide to President Joyce Bawah Mogtari were also present.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.