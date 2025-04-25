World Health Organization (WHO) Welcomes Dr. Fabian Ndenzako As New Representative To Botswana

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially welcomed Dr. Fabian Ndenzako as the new Head of Mission and WHO Representative to Botswana and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). A seasoned global health expert, Dr. Ndenzako brings with him over 25 years of experience in public health, including more than two decades of service within WHO across various regions and leadership capacities.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as WHO continues to deepen its collaboration with the newly constituted Government of Botswana, following the November 2024 elections. Guided by the WHO Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) 2024–2027, Dr. Ndenzako will lead efforts aligned with Botswana's National Development Plan. These efforts focus on five strategic priorities: strengthening health systems toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC); delivering quality, equitable, and integrated health services across the life course; preventing and controlling communicable and non-communicable diseases; enhancing health security and disaster risk reduction management; and promoting multisectoral action for a healthier population.

Dr. Ndenzako is a medical doctor trained at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. He holds a master's in public health from the University of Oslo and a master's in development studies and diplomacy from the University for Peace in collaboration with UNITAR. His impressive academic background complements a broad and deep understanding of global health systems, policy, and diplomacy.

Prior to his appointment in Botswana, Dr. Ndenzako served as Acting WHO Representative in South Africa, based in Pretoria. He has also led WHO country offices in South Sudan (2021–2024) and Malawi (2018–2019), demonstrating strong leadership in navigating complex public health landscapes, managing crises, and mobilizing resources to strengthen national health responses.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Ndenzako served as Medical Officer for HIV, Hepatitis, and TB at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, supporting over 20 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa. His contributions included reviewing national health programs, developing strategies and guidelines, coordinating multi-country responses, and facilitating resource mobilization for health emergencies and epidemics.

He also brings valuable international experience from nearly a decade with the WHO Western Pacific Region, based in Papua New Guinea, where he supported regional responses to both communicable and non-communicable diseases. His work with governments, the United Nations, NGOs, civil society, donors, and international partners underscores his commitment to inclusive and collaborative public health strategies.

Now at the helm of WHO Botswana, Dr. Ndenzako is poised to steer the office's efforts toward impactful implementation of the biennial plan, support national health priorities, and strengthen regional coordination through SADC. His vast experience and visionary leadership are set to advance the health and well-being of the people of Botswana and the region at large.

