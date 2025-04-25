World Health Organization (WHO) And Ministry Of Health Strengthen Partnership To Advance Botswana’S Health Priorities

WHO Botswana Representative Dr. Fabian Ndenzako and his team recently paid a courtesy call on the Ministry of Health, where they met with Honorable Minister Dr. Stephen Modise and senior ministry officials to reaffirm their partnership and shared commitment to improving health outcomes in Botswana.

During the meeting, Dr. Ndenzako expressed WHO's continued commitment to working closely with Botswana to advance national health priorities. He emphasized the need to build resilient health systems, particularly in light of recent natural disasters such as floods, and congratulated the country on its remarkable progress in key areas, including the national HIV response. These achievements, he noted, align with WHO's focus on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthening primary healthcare.

Dr. Ndenzako also highlighted the importance of the WHO-Ministry of Health cooperation framework, which outlines shared strategic priorities to achieve national health goals. He reaffirmed WHO's role as a technical partner in areas such as disease control, health research, and emergency preparedness and response. Additionally, he acknowledged Botswana's active participation in WHO's governing bodies and its contributions to shaping global health policies.

Minister Modise welcomed the ongoing collaboration with WHO and reaffirmed Botswana's commitment to achieving UHC. He noted the government's ongoing efforts to develop a national health insurance scheme, manage changing donor funding landscapes, and ensure strategic allocation of resources for health priorities.

Key outcomes from the engagement included WHO's pledge to continue providing technical support, plans to reallocate resources to maintain essential health services, and the reinstatement of quarterly review meetings to enhance coordination and accountability. Both parties expressed their dedication to deepening collaboration and strengthening health systems to ensure better health for all in Botswana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO), Botswana.