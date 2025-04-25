403
April Data Shows Brazil’S Construction Sector Grappling With Lower Confidence And Rising Costs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's construction industry, tracked by data from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, shows mixed signals as 2025 unfolds. The Construction Confidence Index slipped to 93.6 points in April, its lowest since March 2022, reflecting a cooling mood among builders.
The Current Situation Index dropped to 92.6, while expectations for the next months fell to 94.8. These figures point to growing caution, as firms see weaker contract portfolios and business conditions.
Despite this, sector forecasts remain positive. Industry analysts expect construction to grow by 2.8% in 2025, with government programs like Minha Casa Minha Vida and the Growth Acceleration Program injecting capital into housing and infrastructure.
The sector, which makes up over 6% of Brazil's GDP, continues to create jobs and attract investment, especially in infrastructure and residential projects.
Still, challenges persist. High interest rates-currently at 13.25%-raise borrowing costs and limit housing demand. Inflation, projected at 5% for the year, drives up material and labor costs.
The National Construction Cost Index has climbed 6.85% over the past year. Over 71% of construction firms report trouble finding skilled workers, which slows project delivery and raises costs.
Data from the National Confederation of Industry shows business confidence among industrial firms fell to 48 in April, the lowest since 2020.
This decline signals broader economic concerns, such as weak domestic demand and a strong US dollar, that weigh on investment decisions. While public investment and housing programs offer hope, Brazil's construction sector faces a delicate balance.
Firms must navigate high costs, labor shortages, and tight credit, even as government spending and infrastructure needs drive cautious optimism. The coming months will test the industry's ability to turn these challenges into sustained growth.
