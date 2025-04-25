403
Brazil’S Inflation Preview Reveals Persistent Inflation In April, Led By Food And Health Costs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's official statistics bureau, IBGE, reported that the country's inflation preview for April 2025, measured by the IPCA-15 index, rose 0.43%.
This brings the annual inflation rate to 5.49%, the highest since February 2023. The figure stands well above the Central Bank's 3% target and its 4.5% ceiling, highlighting persistent price pressures that continue to challenge Brazil's economic stability.
Food and beverage prices led the surge, climbing 7.68% over the past year. Tomatoes, coffee, and milk saw the sharpest increases. Health and personal care costs also rose, with medicine prices up after a government-authorized adjustment.
These increases reflect structural vulnerabilities in Brazil's supply chains, as domestic production struggles to keep pace with demand and currency depreciation makes imports more expensive.
Transport costs provided rare relief, as airfares and fuel prices dropped in April. However, this did not offset the broader trend. Analysts note that every major spending category, from housing to clothing, saw prices rise in March and April.
The persistent inflation has forced the Central Bank to keep the Selic interest rate at 14.25%, with markets expecting a further hike to 15% by year-end. High rates make credit more expensive for businesses and consumers, slowing investment and consumption.
Brazil's Economic Outlook for 2025
Despite strong GDP growth of 3.4% in 2024, forecasts for 2025 have dropped to around 1.6%. Market participants cite tight monetary policy, weaker fiscal stimulus, and a less favorable global environment as key factors.
The Brazilian real has weakened, projected to reach 5.90 per US dollar by the end of 2025, making imported goods costlier. US tariffs, while less severe for Brazil than for other countries, still add to the uncertainty and may impact export competitiveness.
The government projects 2.3% GDP growth, but investors remain skeptical due to fiscal fragility and ongoing global trade tensions. Economists expect inflation to remain above target through 2025.
Gradual easing may occur in the second half of the year if global and fiscal risks stay contained. Brazil's inflation story in 2025 is one of persistent structural challenges.
Rising food and health costs, a weakening currency, and high interest rates continue to pressure households and businesses. The outlook points to ongoing volatility, with little immediate relief in sight.
