Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Sustain Its Bullish Momentum As Price Surges 15%?

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Ethereum is back in the spotlight, not for explosive price action, although it has made some decent gains in the weekly chart.

But it's mainly for a subtle shift beneath the surface. While ETH trades at around $1,790, a 15% increase in the weekly chart, recent on-chain metrics suggest that more explosive action may be forthcoming sooner than expected.

Ethereum's daily transaction count (7DMA) has rebounded to around 1.2 million after dipping near the 1.1 million mark earlier this year. While still below its early 2024 highs, this bounce signals a recovery in baseline network usage.

Active addresses tell a similar story. The number of active addresses has remained in the 450,000–500,000 range throughout April, recovering from a slump in March that saw it drop below 400,000.

Meanwhile, new address creation remains steady, fluctuating between 100,000 and 120,000 per day. This level of activity suggests organic user growth and continued onboarding, even as retail fervor has cooled.

Ethereum Fees Hit Rock Bottom

Despite this uptick in engagement, Ethereum's on-chain volume remains steady. Daily volume has trended toward $2.5 billion, far below the $9.2 billion highs seen in January. The drop suggests a quieter trading environment and reduced DeFi activity, supported by data showing declining decentralized exchange volumes.

However, not all is gloomy. Average transaction fees on Ethereum have plummeted, recently falling below $1. This is the lowest sustained level in nearly a year, creating a friendlier environment for retail users and smaller protocols. Lower fees tend to stimulate experimentation, especially during periods of lower volatility.

Interestingly, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently made some bold claims about Ethereum's future, stating that it will go extinct in the next ten to fifteen years due to its old architecture, and“being eaten alive” by faster, leaner competitors like Solana and Sui Network.

ETH Price Outlook

From a price perspective, Ethereum faces stiff resistance at $1,895, a level that coincides with a significant cost basis cluster and the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA). If ETH breaks above and closes above this level on substantial volume, it could set up a move toward $2,140, shifting the broader structure out of its current downtrend.

Failing to reclaim this zone, however, opens the door to a retest of support at $1,580 or even lower, especially if macro conditions or Bitcoin dominance suppress altcoin appetite.

Although Ethereum's DeFi activity remains muted and the ETH/BTC pair has yet to reclaim momentum, there are subtle signals of reaccumulation. Traders are watching to see whether this recent uptick in address activity, record accumulation of inflows, and ultra-low fees could foreshadow a shift in the narrative. For now, ETH remains in limbo, caught between a cautious broader market and early signals of renewed network health.