Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1St Quarter Earnings
|
|
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 0.94
|
|
$ 0.58
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 33.05
|
|
$ 30.41
|
|
Dividend payout ratio (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.52 %
|
|
37.60 %
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,711,001
|
|
4,785,773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends reinvested under
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employee stock ownership plan (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 195
|
|
$ 202
|
|
Dividends reinvested under
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividend reinvestment plan (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 382
|
|
$ 391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.82 %
|
|
7.77 %
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.20 %
|
|
0.83 %
|
|
Net interest margin (d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.85 %
|
|
3.61 %
|
|
Efficiency ratio (e)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63.95 %
|
|
71.47 %
|
|
Average earning assets (in 000's)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,397,458
|
|
$ 1,261,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.
|
|
|
|
|
(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
(in $000's)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 16,695
|
|
$ 15,250
|
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,279
|
|
1,017
|
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
826
|
|
1,417
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,800
|
|
17,684
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,133
|
|
5,899
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
527
|
|
595
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,660
|
|
6,494
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,140
|
|
11,190
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
751
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
720
|
|
725
|
|
Trust fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
104
|
|
Income from bank owned life insurance and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
annuity assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
225
|
|
Mortgage banking income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
39
|
|
Electronic refund check/deposit fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
540
|
|
540
|
|
Debit / credit card interchange income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
1,145
|
|
Tax preparation fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
596
|
|
607
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
311
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,646
|
|
3,696
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,012
|
|
6,167
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
521
|
|
469
|
|
Furniture and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
334
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
486
|
|
Marketing expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
225
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
148
|
|
Data processing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
925
|
|
807
|
|
Software
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
541
|
|
621
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,507
|
|
1,484
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,818
|
|
10,741
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,552
|
|
3,394
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
601
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 4,406
|
|
$ 2,793
|
|
OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in $000's, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 18,571
|
|
$ 15,704
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102,037
|
|
67,403
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120,608
|
|
83,107
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
259,260
|
|
268,120
|
|
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 in 2025 and 2024
|
|
|
|
6,531
|
|
7,049
|
|
Restricted investments in bank stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,007
|
|
5,007
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,296
|
|
1,061,825
|
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,139)
|
|
(10,088)
|
|
Net loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,033,157
|
|
1,051,737
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,155
|
|
21,229
|
|
Premises and equipment held for sale, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
502
|
|
507
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,792
|
|
4,805
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,319
|
|
7,319
|
|
Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,231
|
|
42,048
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
980
|
|
1,024
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,647
|
|
7,218
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,916
|
|
4,242
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,513,105
|
|
$ 1,503,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 320,864
|
|
$ 322,383
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
963,305
|
|
952,795
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,284,169
|
|
1,275,178
|
|
Other borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,440
|
|
39,740
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,500
|
|
8,500
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
980
|
|
1,024
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments
|
|
|
|
|
522
|
|
582
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,779
|
|
28,060
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,357,390
|
|
1,353,084
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,490,995 shares issued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,491
|
|
5,491
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,321
|
|
52,321
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125,062
|
|
121,693
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,466)
|
|
(10,484)
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost (779,994 shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18,693)
|
|
(18,693)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
155,715
|
|
150,328
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,513,105
|
|
$ 1,503,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631
SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment