Representational Photo

The massacre at Pahalgam has left India shaken, including people in Kashmir whose livelihoods the terrorists have directly attacked. The brutality of the killings has made people angry, and they are rightly seeking justice for the victims. At the same time, while justice must be pursued with urgency and precision, we must not lose sight of who we are as a country, even in these darkest of moments.

Following the attack, reports have emerged of Kashmiri students being harassed, evicted from hostels, and threatened by fringe groups across some cities. Students in Dehradun, Himachal, and Uttar Pradesh have been called“terrorists,” physically assaulted, and forced to flee to airports in fear. Hostel doors were allegedly broken down. Young people, far from home and with no connection to the attack, have been made scapegoats for someone else's crime.

This targeted campaign of hate and vilification against Kashmiri students must end now. It is not just cruel, it is counterproductive and dangerously shortsighted. The perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack want exactly this: a divided India, where suspicion, hate and communal narratives dominate the headlines and displace reasoned discourse. The moment we turn against each other, they win.

The media too, especially television channels, must reflect on its role. In a frenzy to fill airtime and play to emotions, several news outlets have leaned into loud, polarizing rhetoric. Inflammatory headlines, shrill panel discussions, and a relentless stream of finger-pointing have added fuel to an already volatile fire. This hysteria may fetch ratings in the short run, but it chips away at the very social fabric we claim to protect.

Kashmiri students, like all students, deserve to live and study without fear. They are here to learn, to build lives, and to contribute. Instead of being demonized, they should be protected, not just by law enforcement, but by every Indian citizen. It is also true that people at many places have come to the rescue of Kashmiri students. It is hoped that more will step up and make them feel safe and welcome.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has rightly urged state governments to ensure student safety, while Mehbooba Mufti has asked for the Union Home Minister's intervention. These appeals must not go unanswered. Universities, local administrations, and the police must act swiftly and decisively.

As for the Pahalgam attackers and their backers, they must be pursued and hunted“to the end of earth,” as the prime minister declared at a rally on Thursday in Bihar. But let us not become what they want us to be. India must not answer terror with hate. It must answer with resolve, and a renewed commitment to its constitutional values.