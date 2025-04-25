A Lynching, A Law, And The Lives Left Shattered

Sohail Rauf's novel Blasphear

By Naveed Qazi

Sohail Rauf's novel Blasphear begins with a chilling scene. A Hindu college teacher named Mohan is lynched by a mob after being falsely accused of blasphemy. His only crime was encouraging his students to think freely and embrace the arts. This violent act becomes the emotional center of a story that looks closely at the lasting damage caused by fear, silence, and unchecked power.

From there, Rauf moves into the lives of three people shaken by Mohan's death. Waqas, a weary police officer, is assigned to investigate the suicide of a young man connected to the case. Furqan, a university student, is haunted by the loss of his friend Hassan. Lubna, Hassan's sister, searches for meaning in the aftermath. Each of them brings a different lens to the same tragedy, and their stories unfold in alternating chapters that give the book depth and balance.

The novel is a quiet, forceful critique of Pakistan's blasphemy laws, showing how they can be twisted into tools of fear and vengeance. The Talaba, a religious student group, plays a key role in the violence, and Rauf paints them not just as villains, but as part of a system that thrives on silence and submission.

What makes Blasphear compelling is how human the characters feel. Waqas starts off disillusioned with his job and life, but his sense of justice slowly reawakens. Furqan, caught between fear and conscience, struggles to understand how to live with what he knows. Lubna, the quietest voice in the book, may be the strongest, gives the novel some of its most moving moments.

Rauf's writing is understated and sincere. He doesn't overplay dramatic scenes. Instead, he gives readers space to feel the weight of what's happening. Moments of mob violence are written plainly, while private moments of reflection are given time to breathe. It's a smart choice that makes the story feel more grounded and real.

Throughout, the novel asks difficult questions about courage and complicity. What does it mean to speak up when the cost is high? Can justice be found in a system built on fear? Rauf doesn't offer simple answers, but he doesn't leave us without hope either. His characters are damaged, but they're not defeated.

Blasphear is more than a novel about one man's death. It's a story about how societies fall apart when fear replaces empathy. It's also a reminder of how art, education, and truth, no matter how fragile, can challenge even the most rigid systems of control.

It's not an easy book, but it's a necessary one.

Naveed Qazi is an author of nine books, and for feedback can be mailed at [email protected]