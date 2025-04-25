The Tailor Who's 'Sweeping' Change In Kashmir Village

Representational Photo

By Gowher Bhat

In the early hours of Wahibugh, a small village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, everything is still. The sun has just started to rise, and the air is cold. But in the quiet of this dawn, one man gets to work.

Ghulam Nabi Ganie, 78, steps out into the morning chill with a broom in his hand, ready to begin his day. No one asks him to do this. No one pays him. But every day, he walks through his village, cleaning graveyards, washing tombstones, and clearing streams. These small acts show his love for his community.

Ghulam Nabi is a tailor, and his hands are used to working with fabric, not with dirt or dust. But for years, he has been the heart of Wahibugh, quietly doing the work that most people overlook. He doesn't seek praise. He doesn't want money. What he does is simple, but it has changed the village in ways words can't describe.

As an early riser, Ghulam Nabi is hard at work. He clears away the dirt that collects around the tombstones. He scrubs the stone surfaces gently. He moves to brooks, which are vital for the village, and clears any debris that might block the flow of water. His hands, now worn with age, do more than just tidy up. He sees his work as something sacred.

Read Also Why Kashmir Couldn't Become Switzerland of the East Rural Sanitation Distress: An Inevitable Disaster

“Cleaning isn't just about making things neat,” Ghulam Nabi says.“It's a way to show respect. To honor the land and the people.”

He was raised to believe that cleanliness is a way of honoring God and those around you. His parents didn't leave him wealth, but they gave him this lesson: the world deserves our care.

As a child, Ghulam Nabi spent time in the graveyards not just to mourn but to reflect. To him, the shrines should be peaceful, not places of sorrow. The streams, which provide water for everyone, deserve to be treated with respect.

“The land, the water, everything we have is a gift,” he says.“We should protect it like family.”

In Wahibugh, Ghulam Nabi is more than just a man with a broom. He's a living legend. Local shopkeeper Mohamad Ayoub remembers the first time he saw Ghulam Nabi cleaning the graveyard, even when the weather was bad.“He never stops,” Ayoub says, shaking his head.“Rain, snow, sickness-nothing makes him stop. He's not just cleaning; he's bringing hope.”

Gulzar Sofi, a village elder, nods in agreement.“Ghulam Nabi gives without asking for anything,” Gulzar says.“He shows us that helping others is the real form of worship. The young ones see him, and they learn.”

Ghulam Nabi's daily acts have begun to inspire others. Today, young people in Wahibugh are picking up brooms, clearing debris, and helping out in small ways.“When I see them, it makes me happy,” Ghulam Nabi says with a smile.“I know that I've done something good.”

He doesn't want praise or recognition. Whatever little he has, he shares with others.“If I can help someone, even a little bit, that's enough for me,” he says simply.

I ask him,“How long will you keep doing this?” Ghulam Nabi smiles, his face full of wrinkles from years of hard work, but his eyes still full of purpose.“As long as my hands can move,” he says.“This is who I am. It's what I was meant to do.”