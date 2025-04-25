RTI Movement Holds Candlelight Vigil For Pahalgam Victims

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Chadoora- Activists of Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement held a candlelight vigil in Chadoora town on Friday evening in memory of the victims of Pahalgam massacre. The protest led by RTI Movement Chairman Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat were raising slogans demanding justice for the families of Pahalgam massacre by conducting a high level inquiry. The activists also demanded that safety and security of Kashmiri people living outside Kashmir, especially students, should be ensured.
“We are neither tour operators nor are we associated with any tourism trade but as common Kashmiri our heart bleeds for the Pahalgam victims but at the same time we feel very sorry that our students are thrashed and attacked in my places. An open threat call was given to throw Kashmiri students out of Dehradun by Hindu Raksha Dal. This is unacceptable and such people should be taken to task” said Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat
Noted social activists of Chadoora Dr Shahzada Salim , Shahnawaz Sultan, Jahangir Rashid, Iqbal Parray, Mudaser Yatoo, Raja Amir Khan, Shabir Musroof, Younus Bhat, Tahir Najar, Amir Sohail and others participated in the candlelight vigil
