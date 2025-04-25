RTI Movement Holds Candlelight Vigil For Pahalgam Victims

“We are neither tour operators nor are we associated with any tourism trade but as common Kashmiri our heart bleeds for the Pahalgam victims but at the same time we feel very sorry that our students are thrashed and attacked in my places. An open threat call was given to throw Kashmiri students out of Dehradun by Hindu Raksha Dal. This is unacceptable and such people should be taken to task” said Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat

Noted social activists of Chadoora Dr Shahzada Salim , Shahnawaz Sultan, Jahangir Rashid, Iqbal Parray, Mudaser Yatoo, Raja Amir Khan, Shabir Musroof, Younus Bhat, Tahir Najar, Amir Sohail and others participated in the candlelight vigil

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now