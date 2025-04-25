Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RTI Movement Holds Candlelight Vigil For Pahalgam Victims

RTI Movement Holds Candlelight Vigil For Pahalgam Victims


2025-04-25 03:15:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Chadoora- Activists of Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement held a candlelight vigil in Chadoora town on Friday evening in memory of the victims of Pahalgam massacre. The protest led by RTI Movement Chairman Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat were raising slogans demanding justice for the families of Pahalgam massacre by conducting a high level inquiry. The activists also demanded that safety and security of Kashmiri people living outside Kashmir, especially students, should be ensured.

“We are neither tour operators nor are we associated with any tourism trade but as common Kashmiri our heart bleeds for the Pahalgam victims but at the same time we feel very sorry that our students are thrashed and attacked in my places. An open threat call was given to throw Kashmiri students out of Dehradun by Hindu Raksha Dal. This is unacceptable and such people should be taken to task” said Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat

Noted social activists of Chadoora Dr Shahzada Salim , Shahnawaz Sultan, Jahangir Rashid, Iqbal Parray, Mudaser Yatoo, Raja Amir Khan, Shabir Musroof, Younus Bhat, Tahir Najar, Amir Sohail and others participated in the candlelight vigil

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also UN Chief Urges India, Pak To Exercise 'Maximum Restraint J&K LG Summons Special Assembly Session On Apr 28

MENAFN25042025000215011059ID1109474097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search