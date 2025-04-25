403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:45 PM EST - Gold Port Corp : Announces management has completed a site survey and access survey for the Groete Gold Copper Project and is now preparing to tender the work to local providers. Upon completion of site access, a new MP Power drill rig will be moved to site to begin a planned exploration and confirmation diamond core drill program. The intent of the program will be to confirm and expand the current known NI 43-101 resource. Several new areas of gold occurrence have been recently identified for drill testing, and the project is open in all directions. Gold Port Corp shares C are trading off $0.01 at $0.05.
