Azerbaijani Cultural Project Presented In Morocco's Chellah Nature Reserve

Laman Ismayilova

A cultural project "Əlifba" (Alphabet) has been presented in the Chellah Nature Reserve, located in the center of Rabat-the capital city of the Kingdom of Morocco and renowned as one of the most important historical and archaeological sites in the country and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Azernews reports citing Azertag .

The project was presented in celebration of the World Book and Copyright Day (April 23).

This event was organized by one of Azerbaijan's leading media platforms, NARGIS magazine, with support from the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azercell Telecom, and facilitated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco.

Participants included the editor-in-chief of NARGIS magazine, Ulviya Mahmud, along with the magazine's team.

The event was attended by the Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family Naima Ben Yahya, Head of the High Authority of Audiovisual Communication Latifa Akharbash, along with other government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, media, non-governmental organizations, and the Azerbaijani diaspora, totaling about 150 guests.

Detailed information was shared about the projects carried out by NARGIS magazine since 2012 in various countries, focusing on culture, art, and the environment.

It was highlighted that the book "Əlifba" (Alphabet) initiated by the editor-in-chief Ulviya Mahmud, has significantly contributed to the promotion of Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage since its inception in 2019, playing an essential role in preserving and transmitting this heritage to future generations.

The book, which has been translated into Arabic and French, was previously showcased in Istanbul, Berlin, and Doha before its presentation in Rabat.

During the event, Azerbaijani pianist and composer Ruslan Agababayev, who traveled from the United States, along with Moroccan musician Mustafa Antar, presented exquisite pieces of Azerbaijani and world music. Additionally, an installation titled "Welcome to Azerbaijan" by Rashad Alakbarov was showcased.

Accompanied by jazz compositions from renowned Azerbaijani pianist and musician Aziza Mustafa-zadeh, guests were presented with a fashion collection featuring 14 traditional national women's costumes representing various regions of Azerbaijan.

A short documentary animated film titled "The Story in Letters" by Azerbaijani director Mehran Ismailsoya and screenwriter Agamehdi Abidov was also screened, reflecting the rich culture and history of Azerbaijan through the lens of the alphabet.

To conclude the event, participants were treated to samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine.