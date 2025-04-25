South Korea Ask United States To Exempt Its Goods From Duties

South Korea has requested that the United States make exceptions in its tariff policy for South Korean goods. In return, the Republic of Korea has offered cooperation in the fields of energy and shipbuilding, Azernews reports.

On April 24, consultations were held in Washington between representatives from South Korea and the United States, with South Korean Finance Minister Choe Sang Mok, Commerce Minister Ahn Dok Geun, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer in attendance.

"Minister of Commerce Ahn Dok Geun proposed several bilateral projects aimed at revitalizing American shipbuilding, enhancing the energy security of the Republic of Korea, and improving bilateral trade relations. He also requested exemptions from reciprocal duties for South Korea and industry-specific duties," the statement read. "The consultations were held in a friendly atmosphere."

Earlier in April, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on South Korean goods would be raised to 25%, though he reduced them to 10% for a period of 90 days. Additionally, the U.S. administration imposed a 25% tariff on all imported cars starting April 3.

South Korea's offer of cooperation in energy and shipbuilding reflects a broader strategy to strengthen its relationship with the U.S. by addressing key areas of mutual interest. Given the growing global focus on energy security and the rise of green technologies, these sectors are likely to be key points of collaboration in the future.