Sybiha Calls For Final Steps To Establish Special Tribunal For Russia
The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy stated this following a phone call with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, Ukrinform reports.
Sybiha assured that Ukraine greatly appreciates the Secretary General's personal leadership in ensuring justice for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable.
“The Core Group has made significant progress, and now, with our combined efforts, we must take the final steps to establish the Special Tribunal within the framework of the Council of Europe. I am grateful to all of our partners in this historic process. Justice is our shared goal,” the minister wrote.Read also: Foreign Minister Sybiha meets with South African counterpart
As Ukrinform reported, on February 4, in Brussels, the Core Group on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine reviewed the initial draft of the Charter for the future tribunal, which will serve as the foundation for its operations. Further discussion on refining this document will be conducted with the support of the Council of Europe.
