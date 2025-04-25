Ukraine Signs Agreement With EBRD To Strengthen Energy Resilience

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a meeting in Washington, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso signed an agreement aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience.

Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The agreement includes a EUR 270 million loan from the EBRD under state guarantees, complemented by a EUR 140 million grant from the Norwegian government. These funds will enable Naftogaz, Ukraine's national joint-stock company, to import substantial volumes of natural gas in preparation for the upcoming heating season.

The Ukrainian prime minister expressed gratitude to EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso for the newly signed agreement, as well as for the organization's unwavering support and solidarity.

Shmyhal recalled that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war, the EBRD has mobilized over EUR 6 billion in loans, grants, and guarantees for Ukraine.

"In the public sector, we are currently implementing 12 joint projects, focusing on energy, logistics, and critical infrastructure," he noted.

During their meeting, Shmyhal and Renaud-Basso discussed future cooperation in areas such as distributed generation, hydropower restoration, gas production and transportation, as well as private sector support, with a particular emphasis on small and medium-sized businesses.

Both parties underscored the importance of rebuilding Ukraine both immediately after the end of hostilities and in the longer term. "The EBRD will remain a trusted partner for Ukraine, supporting initiatives that strengthen our resilience, recovery, and growth," Shmyhal emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 26, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development approved a loan of up to EUR 270 million for Naftogaz to procure gas for Ukraine's upcoming two heating seasons.

Photo credit: facebook/dshmyhal