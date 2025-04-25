Zelensky Lays Flowers At Site Of Russian Missile Strike In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a residential area in Kyiv that had been affected by a Russian missile strike.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the President laid flowers at the site of the Russian missile strike. The event was attended by representatives of more than 50 diplomatic missions.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the rescuers of the State Emergency Service, police officers, and all those who worked tirelessly. "This is a real service-the protection of Ukrainian life," he stated.

The President also thanked ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions, and international organizations for their support and solidarity during this difficult time.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the strike killed 12 people.