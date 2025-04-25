Teacher Gunned Down In Peshawar's Afghan Colony
According to initial reports, the victim was identified as 40-year-old Parvez, son of Ghaniur Rehman, a resident of Wazir Colony.
Police officials confirmed that empty 30-bore pistol shells and other key evidence were recovered from the crime scene. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to trace the attackers.
Also Read: 19,000 Hospitals and Clinics Running Without License in KP
Investigation teams have begun working on various leads, and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway.
Sources said the body was shifted for postmortem. A case against unidentified suspects has been registered on the complaint of the victim's brother, Falak Naz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment