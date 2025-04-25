Teacher Gunned Down In Peshawar's Afghan Colony

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Unidentified assailants shot and killed a government primary school teacher in the Afghan Colony area within the jurisdiction of Peshawar's Faqeerabad Police Station, police said on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the victim was identified as 40-year-old Parvez, son of Ghaniur Rehman, a resident of Wazir Colony.

Police officials confirmed that empty 30-bore pistol shells and other key evidence were recovered from the crime scene. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to trace the attackers.

Investigation teams have begun working on various leads, and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway.

Sources said the body was shifted for postmortem. A case against unidentified suspects has been registered on the complaint of the victim's brother, Falak Naz.