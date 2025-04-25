Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Teacher Gunned Down In Peshawar's Afghan Colony

Teacher Gunned Down In Peshawar's Afghan Colony


2025-04-25 03:11:18
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Unidentified assailants shot and killed a government primary school teacher in the Afghan Colony area within the jurisdiction of Peshawar's Faqeerabad Police Station, police said on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the victim was identified as 40-year-old Parvez, son of Ghaniur Rehman, a resident of Wazir Colony.

Police officials confirmed that empty 30-bore pistol shells and other key evidence were recovered from the crime scene. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to trace the attackers.

Also Read: 19,000 Hospitals and Clinics Running Without License in KP

Investigation teams have begun working on various leads, and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway.

Sources said the body was shifted for postmortem. A case against unidentified suspects has been registered on the complaint of the victim's brother, Falak Naz.

MENAFN25042025000189011041ID1109474006

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search