Six Militants Eliminated In Bannu As Security Forces Foil Terror Plot

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a major counterterrorism success, Pakistani security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the night between April 23 and 24, eliminating six militants and injuring four others.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched following credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. Security personnel swiftly surrounded the hideout and engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The targeted action resulted in the death of six terrorists, while four others were left wounded. The area is currently undergoing a thorough clearance and sanitization operation to ensure no remaining threat persists.

The ISPR reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the armed forces to rid the country of terrorism, stating,“Security forces remain determined to eliminate every threat to the peace and stability of Pakistan.”

This latest success underscores the vigilance and dedication of Pakistan's security forces in maintaining national security and protecting civilian lives.